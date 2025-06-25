Center Point woman killed in Cullman County wreck Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, has claimed the life of a Center Point woman.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ayanna A. Scott, 25, was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving struck the 2020 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Wesley L. Rodgers, 53, of Hanceville. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet left the roadway and overturned. Scott was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 509, approximately six miles south of Hanceville. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.