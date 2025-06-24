Holly Pond High School to receive additional $100K in funding Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

On Wednesday, June 18, Alabama Senate pro tem Garlan Gudger announced $100,000 in supplemental state funding had been secured for Holly Pond High School.

Gudger visited the school on Wednesday to present a ceremonial check to represent the funding, which will be distributed to the Cullman County school system with a specific earmark for Holly Pond High School.

Joined by Principal Nate Ayers, Holly Pond Mayor Carla Hart, as well as several of the school’s students and faculty, Gudger highlighted the level of community support the school has received and credited that support with much of its successes.

Email newsletter signup

“I am impressed with all that Dr. Ayers and his team have accomplished at Holly Pond High School, and I know that this additional funding will provided even more educational opportunities for the students enrolled here,” Gudger said in a press release. “The commitment to education is evident across the Holly Pond High campus, and I am honored to secured this funding fulfill the school’s request for additional dollars.”

Ayers told The Times on Monday, June 23, that the funding will be used to fund various campus improvements which he believed will continue to enhance the educational experience for Holly Pond students.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.