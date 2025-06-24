County Commission recognizes road department employees Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Cullman County Commission recognized two dedicated Road Department employees whose retirements were approved on Tuesday, June 17, after a combined total of more than 50 years of service.

The commission approved Timothy Tipton’s retirement after 32 years of service with the county’s road department. Cullman County engineer Phillip Widener offered a few parting words to Tipton as he entered retirement.

“He’s been a good friend who has been with us since about 1993,” Widener said. “We’re all going to miss him. He is one of the best sidearm, bushhog men you could ask for.”

Commission chairman Jeff Clemons also acknowledged Tipton’s work and the praise it often received from Cullman County residents.

“When you cut a road, everyone always bragged on your work,” Clemons said.

The commission also recognized Randy Baker, who was unable to attend the meeting, and approved his retirement after working with the road department for the last 20 years.

In other business the commission:

— Surplussed a 2008 AM General, a 1994 Ford F-350 and twho 1,200 gallon water tanks from the OHV Park.

— Surplussed the following equipment from the Cullman County Road Department:

– 2001 Ford F-150

– 2007 Chevrolet Silverado

– 1991 Ford F-800

– 1996 Ford F-700

– Legend bushhog rotary cutter model 2610L-1

– Legend bushhog rotary cutter model 2610rr1

– 2011 bush whacker rotary mower

– 2015 bush whacker rotary mower

– 1996 Ford F-800

– Jersey spreader

– Bush hog rotary cutter model 2610rr1

– Bush hog rotary cutter model 2610-1

– Bush hog rotary cutter

– 2015 bush whacker rotary mower

– 2013 bush whacker rotary mower

– 2011 bush whacker rotary mower

– 2006 bush hog rotary cutter

– 2004 bush hog rotary cutter

– Diamond sidearm mower

– 2007 Freighliner bucket truck

— Surplussed a 2014 Jeep Patriot from the Commission on Aging.

— Adopted the Title VI Program for CARTS and authorized Clemons to sigh all related paperwork.

— Approved an emergency resolution to change the voting precinct for the Kelly Community Center to Friendship Baptist Church and to automatically revert back after the election date.

— Changed the speed limit on County Road 744 to 15 mph.

— Changed the speed limit on County Road 1282 to 35 mph.

— Approved an application for a CDBG grant from ADECA to reconstruct and resurface County Road 627, 628, 630 and portions of 702.

— Changed the speed limit on County Road 96 to 20 mph.

— Changed the speed limit on County Road 97 to 20 mph.

— Authorized Clemons to sign a memorandum of understanding with Wallace State Community College for powerful partnership training.

— Authorized Clemons to sign the Federal fiscal year 2025 certifications and assurances for FTA assistance program for CARTS.

— Authorized the Youth Advocate Program to apply for funding from the Juvenile Probation Office of the Alabama Department of Youth Services for Blount and Jackson counties.

— Authorized Hartt to apply for funding from the Juvenile Probation Office of the Alabama Department of Youth Services for Cullman County.

— Authorized the Transition Program to applty for funding from the Juvenile Probation Office of the Alabama Department of Youth Services for Lauderdale County.

— Approved a contract with NARCOG to develop the county’s hazardous mitigation plan in the amount not to exceed $75,000.

— Approved Cullman County farmers to sell their locally grown produce in the South Parking lot of the courthouse on Saturdays during the month of November after the Festhalle Market closes and subject to signing a hold harmless agreement.

— Approved the July 15 commission meeting be changed to Thursday, July 17, due to the House District 12 primary election.

— Approved a $29,760 payment to Cardiac Solutions for the annual Sheriff’s Office fee.

— Authorized Clemons to sign an agreement with the Arab Water Works board for the billing and collection of Cullman County sanitation charges.

— Nominated Commissioner Duke to the ACCA legislative committee.

— Approved a $19,204 payment to Terrell Technical Services for testing services.

— Approved a preliminary plat for Country Cutoff Subdivision, a minor subdivision containing five lots located on County Road 1526.

— Extended an existing $96,947 bond for Long Branch Pointe, a major subdivision containing five lots off County Road 41.

— Extended an existing $34,041 bond for Chelsea Estates Subdivision, located on County Road 1586.

— Extended a preliminary plat for Connie’s Cottages Subdivision located on County Road 949.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.