Area students recognized for academics Published 12:40 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

For spring semester 2025, 508 University of Alabama Early College students were on the Director’s List obtaining a 3.6 or higher GPA for the term. area students include: Holly Pond’s Taylin Clemmons and Kairi Phillips; Cullman’s Alex Nacilla who attends Alabama Connections Academy; and Arab’s Nate Harding and Brooke Harding.

Marion Richards, of Cullman, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2025 Dean’s List. Richards is majoring in Finance. To qualify for the Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Bailey Keef of Cullman was named to the Spring 2025 President’s List at Mississippi College. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the Dean’s List after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. Ella Murphree of Cullman and Joshua Plunkett of Arab were. named to the list.

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Local students who made the list include: Kathryn Cleckler and Dillon Ferrell of Cullman.

Troy students making the Provost’s List include: Sadie Land and Colton Lindsey of Cullman and Skyler Smith of Vinemont.