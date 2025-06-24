ALDOT preps for ‘extended’ lane closure on I-65 Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The span of Interstate 65 stretching north from Cullman is set for more construction work this summer, with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) planning bridge repair work to start this weekend that will narrow a portion of southbound travel to a single lane.

Beginning at 7 p.m.. on Saturday (June 28), ALDOT contractors will reduce southbound traffic along I-65 to one lane only along the portion of the highway near Upper River Road in Priceville. Described by ALDOT as an “extended closure” of the outside lane, the reduced traffic flow is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2.

The traffic control measures are part of ALDOT’s effort to repair the bridge at Upper River Road, a project which itself is among a larger number of ongoing road construction projects north of Cullman on I-65. In addition to continuing repair work at the interstate’s Tennessee River bridge, ALDOT also is prepping a longer resurfacing project that will affect traffic from Cullman County northward to Limestone County.

Contractors already have begun prepping the Upper River Road site, working on Tuesday to mill and pave the interstate’s inside lane in the area to increase its width beneath the bridge’s overpass. That effort, which includes re-striping of the lanes, also requires temporary lane restrictions that are expected to continue through the end of the day on Wednesday (June 25).