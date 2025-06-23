Pete Nasseta announces Cullman City Council bid, Place 3 Published 8:44 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Pete Nasseta has qualified to run for Place 3 in the Aug. 28 election for Cullman City Council.

Nasseta is a graduate of St. Bernard College. He began his career as a teacher and Key Club Advisor in the Cullman City School System and was a co-founder of Saint Bernard Preparatory School. He is a former member of the Catholic School Board of the Diocese of Birmingham.

Nasseta served 16 years as Director of Public Works for the City of Cullman, retiring in 2009. He holds an Advanced Certificate in Public Works Management from the University of Georgia and is a former President of the Alabama Public Works Association.

Nasseta said that community involvement has been an important part of his life.

His service to his community includes: serving on the Cullman Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, holding office in the Cullman Lions Club, being a member of the Cullman Rotary Club and being a Cullman Kiwanis Club member of the year recipient.

Nasseta was actively involved in coaching youth baseball with Cullman Parks and Recreation and he said he is very proud of his years as scout leader, seeing both of his sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Church commitment has always been a hallmark for the Nassettas.

Nasseta and his wife, Sondra Ann Waters, have participated in most aspects of their faith community. Nasseta was ordained a permanent deacon in 2013. He also spent 32 years as Director of the church’s 10 acre cemetery.

The Nassettas have two sons, David, retired Chief of Police for the City of Cullman and part-time staff member in the District Attorney’s Office, and Patrick, a pediatric dentist in Birmingham. They have five grandchildren.

Nasseta said his entire life has been dedicated to some type of public service and he can “bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table to offer solutions for issues that currently plague our fast-growing city.”