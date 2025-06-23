LOCAL GOLF: Rawlin Sutter claims title at Alabama State Junior Championship Published 6:38 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Rawlin Sutter added to the family’s growing trophy case with one heck of a performance this past week.

The West Point standout earned a hard-fought victory at the 80th Alabama Boys State Junior Championship, carding a 10-under 134 across 36 holes of competition at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club to edge Bailey Sutter — his older brother and the event’s defending champion — by a single stroke.

Rawlin Sutter fired an 8-under 64 in the opening round to secure a three-shot lead in a field of more than 150 participants. He played the majority of his second round on Wednesday before finishing up the next day after the tournament was postponed and later cut to 36 holes following inclement weather.

Rawlin’s win comes on the heels of Bailey’s victory at the Alabama State Amateur earlier this month.