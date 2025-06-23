Commission approves tree removal for new drone display at Veterans Park Published 10:05 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons cast the deciding vote to remove around 20 pine trees in the Veterans Memorial area of Sportsman Lake Park on Tuesday, June 17. The decision paves the way for the installation of a MQ-1C drone — more commonly referred to as a “Gray Eagle” — to accompany the tank and Vietnam-era “Huey” helicopter currently on display.

The decision came after the commission heard from two opposing sides during a work session conducted prior to the meeting. Retired Air Force Colonel Ken Brown, who spoke on behalf of the Veterans Memorial Park advisory board, said that the most recent installation of the Huey helicopter in 2023 had pushed the park to its capacity despite having much more space available that was currently occupied by a small grove of pine trees.

Speaking to The Times on Wednesday, June 18, Cullman County Parks Director Kenneth Cornelius said that there had not been an official boundary set for the park when it was established in 2008, but there was an understanding between the commission and the park’s advisory board that the area running the length of a metal, black fence at the edge of Sportsman’s Lake Park would be for Veterans Park.

Email newsletter signup

Brown said local members of the Disabled American Veterans organization had acquired and arranged for the transportation of the 28×56-foot drone and have plans for it to be included in the annual Veterans Day celebration at Cullman Regional Airport in November. He requested permission to have the trees removed and disposed of in order to install the static display before Nov. 1.

The Gray Eagle has been used by the U.S. Army in a variety of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and weapons delivery missions as well providing convoy protection, close air support and IED detection since 2010. Brown said this would make the display a fitting addition to recognize a younger generation of veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

“I’m pretty sure the U.S. is not going to run out of veterans anytime soon,” Brown said. “We’re [the advisory board] trying to look to the future to.”

Dr. Gregory Meiman — a retired Lt. Commander with the U.S. Navy — said he agreed with the board’s intentions, but asked on behalf of the Cullman County Master Gardeners organization that the display be located in an area that would require as few trees as possible be removed.

Meiman said this particular species of loblolly pine trees typically live for up to 150 years. His estimates put the Sportsman Lake trees at around 50-60 years old, making them a healthy addition to the park while creating a habitat for several wildlife species.

“We’ve got more red headed woodpeckers than anywhere in the state. Now, I know a lot of people don’t care about red headed woodpeckers, but you’re not going to have them if you keep on destroying trees,” Meiman said.

Meiman proposed a large, mostly open area located just on the other side of a creek from the veteran’s park area for the installation. However, Cornelius mentioned how the location’s tendency to retain water might make it unsuitable to hold the proposed 2500-pound drone installation.

Brown also pointed out that while the location might be suitable for the Gray Eagle, Veterans Park would continue to face the same space restraints in the future.

Commissioners Garry Marchman and Kelly Duke voted to allow for the trees to be removed adherent to any applicable regulations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Commissioners Kerry Watson and Corey Freeman voted against the proposal. Freeman said his only reservation was the number of trees up for removal and suggested that only a portion be cut down.

Clemons provided the tie-breaking decision in favor of the removal.

The commission also unanimously approved for up to $20,000 be spent on the fabrication of 12-foot steel pole from Apel Steel for the installation of the display.

During a follow up phone call with The Times on Wednesday, Brown said that he did not foresee any additional expansion of Veterans Park.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.