Officials break ground on new Agriplex expansion Published 11:05 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Agriplex Executive Director Rachel Dawsey visits after Monday's groundbreaking. North Alabama Agriplex staff, volunteers, supporters and officials gather Monday, June 23, for a groundbreaking for the new facility expansion. Senator Garlan Gudger, left, Rep. Tim Wadsworth, center, and Randal Shedd at Monday's groundbreaking for the North Alabama Agriplex expansion. A rendering of the new Agriplex expansion show a rustic exterior.

Supporters, volunteers and employees of the North Alabama Agriplex gathered Monday, June 23, to break ground on the new $3.2 million expansion of the popular agricultural learning facility. With a recent announcement from Alabama Sen. Garlan Gudger that he has secured $1.1 million in funding for the capital campaign, the facility is now only $250,000 shy of its goal.

Donations can be made at the Agiplex’s website.

During Monday’s ceremony, Gudger commended Tom “Big Doc” Williamson for his persistence in pushing for the facilities growth and expansion. He also commended the work of Agriplex Executive Director Rachel Dawsey, her staff, members of the board and local officials for their efforts in making the facility a reality.

The expansion, slated for a February 2026 debut, will feature a Community Hub and Teaching Kitchen.