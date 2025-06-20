(Gallery) Touring Farms for Kids

Tour guests feed Mindy, a Scottish Highland cow at Gleann Brook Acres Wednesday, June 18 during Touring Farms for Kids. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times

Local children had the opportunity on June 17 and 18 to learn about working farms during the North Alabama Agriplex’s annual Touring Farms for Kids summer program. Stops included Riverwood Farms and Gleann Brook Acres in Bremen, Welcome Homestead in Baileyton, the Cullman Stockyards, Festhalle and the Wallace State Community College Horticulture department. For more program opportunities, find the Agriplex online at agriplex.org.

