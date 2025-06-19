Teen killed in Wednesday motorcycle wreck Published 6:05 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, has claimed the life of a Cullman teen.

According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 18-year-old was killed when the 2005 Falcon 200 motorcycle that the teen was operating collided head-on with a 2002 Ford F-350 driven by Cody L. Still, 29, of Cullman. After the collision, the teen was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 400, approximately five miles west of Cullman. Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.