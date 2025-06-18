THE TIMES’ ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM: Addison’s Wilkins named Player of the Year Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Jed Wilkins terrified opposing pitchers all season long.

Just take a brief glance at his numbers, which were instrumental to Addison’s success this past spring.

The senior standout registered a .500 average with a .592 on-base percentage, 1.384 OPS, 60 hits, 51 runs, 34 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, 18 walks, 15 doubles and six home runs.

That outstanding production helped Wilkins earn Class 1A Hitter of the Year and first-team All-State honors (Class 1A outfielder) earlier this month. Those statistics become even more impressive when taking into account Wilkins missed the entirety of his junior season with a knee injury.

He didn’t miss a beat when he returned.

Unsurprisingly, Wilkins headlines The Times’ All-Area baseball team as Overall Player of the Year.

Cullman’s Cooper Loftin (Pitcher of the Year) and Vinemont’s Jake Hale (Hitter of the Year) garnered the other top accolades, while Addison’s Lee Williams and Vinemont’s Hunter Cornelius shared Coach of the Years honors after guiding their respective programs to historic seasons.

See capsules for each honoree below as well as the full All-Area baseball team.

Editor’s Note: The All-Area baseball team was picked after reviewing the 2025 season and speaking with local coaches. However, with a limited number of spots, it’s possible that some deserving players were left out.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Highlights: Compiled a .500 average with a .592 on-base percentage, 1.384 OPS, 60 hits, 51 runs, 34 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, 18 walks, 15 doubles and six home runs.

Coach Speak: “Jed is one of the most talented athletes I have ever coached. If we are talking about pure talent, he has all the tools to play anywhere on the field. Jed is a player who is not so much the vocal leader, but a leader by example. He will go out and show you what the expectations are and ask you to follow in his footsteps. He is very coachable, and his ability to make things happen when he steps on the field is stuff all coaches would love to have. He was motivated and determined, especially after missing his junior season and having to watch, rather than play, the game he loves. I believe that was one of the biggest motivations for his success this season. He was part of a senior class that helped propel this program to the level we strive to play at each year.” — Lee Williams

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Highlights: Compiled a 6-2 record, 1.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .169 batting average. Class 6A first-team All-State pitcher.

Coach Speak: “Cooper became a mainstay in our rotation as a sophomore and really became our leader of the pitching staff his last two years. He pitched the biggest games against the best teams we played — and we knew what we were getting each time he took the mound. He has a great feel for how to get hitters out, and he’s a kid with a very bright future.” — Brent Patterson

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Highlights: Compiled a .412 average with a .470 on-base percentage, 1.057 OPS, 61 hits, 44 RBIs, 38 runs, 15 doubles, 13 walks, nine stolen bases and four triples. Class 3A first-team All-State designated hitter.

Coach Speak: “Jake was the spark in our lineup for the four years he played varsity. I spent a lot of time trying to figure out how we could get him to the plate as much as possible this season. He is your typical No. 3 or No. 4 hitter, but we moved him to the leadoff position. He adjusted to it quickly and still led our team in RBIs. He batted .412 and only struck out 10 times in 164 plate appearances. I’ve never had more confidence in someone at the plate.” — Hunter Cornelius

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Highlights: Led the Bulldogs to a 27-11 record, an area title and the program’s first Class 1A semifinal berth since 1995.

Highlights: Led the Eagles to a 26-12 record, an area title and the program’s first Class 3A quarterfinal berth. Vinemont also became the first Cullman County baseball team to reach the third round in 34 years.

FIRST TEAM

Kiah Lake, Addison

Stone Talley, Addison

Cooper Johnson, Cold Springs

Tyler Brock, Cullman

Brooks Heatherly, Cullman

Bennett Johnson, Cullman

Camden Cullen, Fairview

Jaxson Robertson, Fairview

Parker Johnson, Good Hope

Carter Rutherford, Good Hope

Carter Naramore, Good Hope

Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville

Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond

Kayden Henderson, Vinemont

Owen McKinney, Vinemont

Josh Rhodes, Vinemont

Charlie Ashley, West Point

Boston Freeman, West Point

HONORABLE MENTION

Addison: Kaden Dyson, Carter Pratt

Cold Springs: Ayden Black

Cullman: Fysher Dahlke, Carson Stancil

Fairview: Jackson Earnest, Colton Jennings

Good Hope: Case Naramore

Hanceville: Hunter Weeks

Holly Pond: Boston Gibbs

Vinemont: Hayden Robinson

West Point: Jay Lamar, Titan Thornton