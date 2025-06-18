Thank a Farmer: Gathered Roots Plant Farm gives farmers a head start on planting season Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Farm-to-table is often used as a descriptor for some of the freshest, locally sourced meals available. But, a conversation with Dawn Boyd of Gathered Roots Plant Farm has shown that in some instances, “farm-to-farm-to-table” may be a slightly more apt phrase.

Unlike most local producers, Gathered Farms does not specialize in any one particular crop. Instead, they provide a service seeding and germinating a wide variety of crops for farmers, which allows more prep time at the beginning of planting season and creates a quicker transition between crops.

Beginning in February, Boyd and her family will plant seeds into trays of specialized germinating soil. For the next two weeks they are kept in greenhouses until they are ready to be transplanted.

“Most of our customers plant on plastic, so they want to get a head start when the ground is warmer,” Boyd said. “This process gives them about a four or five-week head start.”

Boyd and her husband, Josh, acquired the business three years ago in May 2022, but said she was surprised to learn it has existed for more than three decades, playing an integral, behind-the-scenes role for farmers across the Southeast.

“Nobody realizes that it goes this deep,” she said.

Boyd herself said that she had never heard of the service until they took over the business. However, there was little time for education and she had to adapt to her new role quickly after a crash course from the previous owner.

“I had no time to think. People were ready to pick up,” Boyd said. “This was all new to us.”

The previous owner has remained available to answer questions and offer advice. However, the business has also become her own during the three seasons she has been at the helm. One of the primary changes Boyd has made has been diversifying the types of crops she will seed for customers.

“If my customers have some seed they want planted, or if I can get the seed, I tell them I will grown anything for them within reason,” she said.

The success of this diversification has been most evident in Gathered Roots strawberry production. Boyd said she decided to test the waters with one of Cullman County’s most well known crops two years ago with around 10 starters. Through word of mouth, those numbers exploded to more than 330,000 orders. This year she said they have already received close to 2 million.

While most of Boyd’s customers are larger local producers ordering several thousand transplants per order, she said she has also made room for everyday gardeners who may need help with their backyard gardens as a way to make fresh produce available to anyone who wants it.

“If somebody wants just six tomato plants, I will sell them five or six tomato plants, because it shouldn’t cost a fortune to feed your family,” Boyd said.

Gathered Roots currently provides transplant crops to farmers all across the Southeast, including several of Cullman County’s well-known local farms. For the most part, she said she was happy to continue providing this service in anonymity, but said she did wish more people were aware that the service existed. If for no other reason than to be more aware of where our food comes from.

“I really don’t like the spotlight on me. I do wish more people knew about it though so that it would open their eyes to the options that are available,” Boyd said. “I wish more people were more interested in it because they may be like ‘Hey, I might enjoy doing that.’ As far as recognition though, no, I really don’t want it.”

