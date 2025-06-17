Rock the South returns Thursday, June 19; Law enforcement officials talk safety, rules Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

In preparation for Cullman’s largest annual musical event, Rock the South, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and Cullman City Police Chief Joey Duncan held a joint press conference alongside Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker on Friday, June 13, to make concertgoers aware of several key points heading into the weekend.

Duncan said preliminary estimates have clocked attendance at a combined total of 37,000 during the course of the three-day event. He said his and the CCSO’s primary goal was to create a safe environment for attendees to have a memorable experience.

“Our goal is for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience at Rock the South,” Duncan said.

Email newsletter signup

Local law enforcement agencies will continue using their previous approach of stationing Cullman City police officers inside the festival gates while CCSO deputies patrol the surrounding roadways. Both agencies will receive assistance from off-duty officers from various agencies across the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s region six district.

In the past, Duncan said officers have primarily been needed in response to emergency medical calls due to dehydration and heat exhaustion and encouraged guests to monitor their water intake to avoid any potential issues.

“Drink plenty of water prior to the event. Rock the South will also have multiple water stations set up during the event, so take advantage of that,” Duncan said.

He also warned those looking to hydrate with alcohol to be wary of the potential repercussions of their actions.

“If an individual becomes highly intoxicated or displays disruptive behavior, they will be escorted out of the venue, they won’t get a refund and they will likely face criminal charges. So, we need everyone to act like an adult,” Duncan said.

Both Duncan and Gentry stressed the importance of understanding the event’s unique alcohol restrictions, especially for those unfamiliar with local ordinances.

While the concert itself will take place inside the city limits of Cullman — where alcohol is permitted — once attendees exit the venue, they will be in the jurisdiction of Cullman County — where alcohol is prohibited.

Gentry added that his office would once again be deploying its mobile jail unit for anyone looking to step out of line.

“We’re not going to put up with nonsense. When you’re outside that venue, if you’re going to be a knucklehead, then we’re going to deal with you. We will have our mobile jail setup on-site. So, if you’re doing knucklehead things like aggravating the neighbors in the area … then we’re going to put you in that mobile jail and you won’t get to attend the concert,” Gentry said.

Rock the South will kickoff Thursday, June 19, with performances by: Dee Jay Silver, Hudson Westbrook, Ty Myers, Clay Walker and Treaty Oak Revival. Hank Williams Jr. is set to close out the festival’s opening day.

Friday will be headlined by Kid Rock with opening artists Afroman, Them Dirty Roses, Vincent Mason, Ole 60 and Buckcherry.

The festival will culminate on Saturday with a performance by Nickelback. Rehab, Cameron Whitcomb, Bayker Blankeship, Shanandoah and Gavin Adcock are also scheduled to perform throughout the day on Saturday.

Items prohibited inside the venue include:

— Guns, knives or other weapons.

— Outside food and drinks

— Tents or umbrellas

— Animals other than service animals.

— Illegal substances and paraphernalia.

— Laser pointers.

— Chains (including chain wallets).

— Fireworks and other explosives.

— Flags.

— Walkie-talkies.

— Professional cameras, video cameras, GoPros and audio recording equipment.

— Any other item deemed unfit or unsafe by the festival team.

For more information on the festival, see rockthesouth.com.