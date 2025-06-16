ALDOT begins months-long I-65 resurfacing project from Cullman to Limestone counties Published 7:50 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

On top of ongoing work at the Tennessee River bridge, Interstate 65 is about to get another major overhaul: a complete resurfacing of the controlled-access highway from the Vinemont area all the way north to Limestone County.

Officially begun on Monday, June 16, the $16.12 million resurfacing will cover 23.4 miles and be conducted in two phases, with an expected completion timeline targeting the winter of 2026. In addition to resurfacing the highway, two Interstate bridges also will be raised and repaired: one on Upper River Road in Priceville; the other on Parker Road (which crosses I-65) in Hartselle.

Alongside separate bridge work at points along the route’s northern sections, construction activity spanning the project’s entire route — which includes all of the Interstate’s length through Morgan County — will have an ongoing effect on the flow of traffic on I-65 until the work is finished.

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) detailed description of the project encompasses a construction footprint that encompasses the 23.4 miles of Interstate between Hurricane Creek (north of Vinemont in Cullman County), the entirety of the highway’s length through Morgan County, and, at its northern limit, “about one mile south of the I-565 interchange (Exit 340) in Limestone County.”

Rogers Group (the project’s contractor) will begin the first resurfacing phase along the project’s southern section, from Alabama Highway 36 (SR-36) southward to Cullman County. The second portion, which will run from Highway 36 northward to Limestone County, will follow in 2026.

ALDOT advises drivers to be prepared for delays due to single-lane closures along the project’s length. Each night from Sunday through Thursday, motorists can expect single-lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Initial milling and paving operations will begin north of Lacon (Exit 318) in southern Morgan County,” ALDOT said in a release, while also noting that the bridge raising work farther north at Priceville will begin later this month.

“From 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, the outside southbound lane and shoulder of I-65 at Upper River Road [Priceville] will be closed,” ALDOT advised. “The contractor will work around the clock during this time frame to repair the Upper River Road overpass bridge.

“Because the southbound roadway will be reduced to a single, 10-foot lane, oversize loads are advised to use alternate routes.

“Additionally, Upper River Road will be closed to traffic at the bridge beginning at 9 a.m. June 26. Following the repair, all lanes of I-65 will reopen, but the bridge closure will remain in place for several weeks to allow the contractor to raise the bridge and modify its approaches.”

For real-time traffic and road condition information, visit algotraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app.