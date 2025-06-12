Area students recognized for academic achievements Published 2:52 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Troy University has announced the Cullman area students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Local students who graduated include: Chandler Greer of Cullman; Caylee Parrish of Vinemont and Hannah Yarbrough of Eva.

College freshman Walter Mckinley Adams of Cullman, a Saint Bernard Preparatory School graduate, completed the Marion Military Institute Spring 2025 semester on the college’s President’s List. This academic achievement requires a perfect 4.0 GPA. Benjamin Noah Woodruff of Hanceville, a Great Crossing High School graduate, completed the Marion Military Institute Spring 2025 semester on the college’s Dean’s List. This academic achievement requires a GPA of 3.5-3.99.

More than 6,000 degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2025 commencement ceremonies at Coleman Coliseum.

Local students include: Mary Parnell – Bachelor of Science in Education and Nicholas Conlon – Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration both of of Crane Hill; Brooklyn Crider – Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration and Master of Science of Bremen; Ashley Weidman – Bachelor of Arts, Abigail Herring – Master of Science, Eliza Hollingsworth – Master of Arts, Samantha Johnson – Bachelor of Arts, Matthew Lai Hing – Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, James Moore – Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Jaden Orr – Bachelor of Science, Alison Burleson – Master of Arts, Matthew Brock – Bachelor of Science, William Brown – Bachelor of Science, Morgan Bates – Bachelor of Science, James Berry – Bachelor of Arts, Elizabeth Shaddix – Doctor of Education, Grant Sikes – Bachelor of Arts, Alan Crisologo – Juris Doctor, Max Dueland – Bachelor of Science, Kali Gilbert – Master of Public Health all of Cullman; Mallory Harper – Juris Doctor, Haley Wilbanks – Master of Library & Information Studies and Kallie Cook – Bachelor of Science, Townley Cornelius – Master of Science all of Hanceville; Brody Rusk of Logan -Bachelor of Science; Ashlen Heatherly – Bachelor of Science, Kayla Aaron – Master of Library & Information Studies both of Vinemont; John Isbell -Master of Tax Accounting, Darian Lusk – Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Reagan Saylor – Bachelor of Science, Mark Washington – Juris Doctor, Randall Mccoy – Bachelor of Science in Education, Amanda Chastain – Bachelor of Social Work, Madeline Bunch – Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering of Arab; Marianna Willoughby – Bachelor of Science in Education and Jackson Millwood – Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration both of Blountsville; Brayden Parker of Falkville – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Audrey Woodruff of Eva – Master of Arts.