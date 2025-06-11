(PET TALK) Scratching Beneath The Surface: Keeping Pets Flea-Free Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The summer heat has crept in — and with it the critters that have owners and pets alike itching. Fleas, in particular, have a tendency to make themselves at home in your carpet, bedding, and, worst of all, your pet’s fur, inflicting constant irritation and posing potential health risks to their hosts.

Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, offers insight into the symptoms and dangers of fleas as well as effective prevention methods.

Although fleas thrive the most in warm, wet climates, there are very few places in the United States where fleas are not a problem for at least part of the year.

“The Gulf Coast region is a major place for fleas to thrive,” Teller said. “Areas where it’s very cold and dry, especially at higher altitudes, and desert areas that are extremely hot and dry will generally have a lower incidence of fleas.”

Whether from the environment, other animals, or people, pets are susceptible to contracting fleas from a variety of sources. Migrating wildlife can even bring fleas to areas where they may not normally flourish.

“Pets can pick up fleas from direct contact with other animals, such as at a dog park, pet store, kennel, or the beach,” Teller said. “They can also pick them up in the environment, such as the backyard or when on walks. In some cases, fleas can hitch a ride on people’s clothing or gear, such as a backpack.”

When fleas make themselves at home in a pet’s fur, symptoms can range from itchiness to major skin irritation.

“Fleas can cause pets to become itchy, especially on their lower back, inner thighs, and head,” Teller said. “With enough scratching and chewing, a pet can pull out its hair, create raw and inflamed lesions on its body, and develop a secondary bacterial infection.”

A visual inspection can often help owners know if fleas are the cause of their pet’s itching and scratching.

“Sometimes you can see fleas on your pet, especially in areas where the hair coat is thinner,” Teller said. “You may also see what looks like pepper in your pet’s fur; these black granules, called flea dirt, will turn reddish when wet.”

Fleas are more than just an irritation; they can also pose several health risks to pets, including:

— Spread of the tapeworm Dipylidium caninum from ingesting fleas

Flea-allergic dermatitis, an allergic reaction to flea saliva

“A severe infestation, especially in very young or old pets, can even lead to life-threatening anemia, sometimes requiring a blood transfusion,” Teller said.

Fleas also can spread disease-causing bacteria to people, including Bartonella henselae, the cause of cat scratch fever; Yersinia pestis, the cause of bubonic plague; and Rickettsia typhi, the cause of murine typhus.

The best way to shield your pet from fleas — and the secondary problems they can cause — is by using a veterinary-approved flea and tick preventative.

“The preventives prescribed by veterinarians tend to be more effective, but the best prevention is the one that you use consistently,” Teller said.

These preventatives are available as topical treatments, oral medications, and medicated collars.

Teller recommends that every dog and cat in the household be on flea prevention, even those that are inside-only.

“It is extremely important that the product you use is labeled for the species you are treating,” Teller said. “Dog products should never be used on cats. If you accidentally use the wrong product on your pet, immediately call animal poison control and contact your veterinarian.”

Controlling fleas in a pet’s environment, including inside the home, is another important part of prevention.

“If you are battling a flea infestation in your home, there are some flea treatments that can be used in your carpet and furniture,” Teller said. “You may also want to enlist the help of a professional exterminator.”

Combating fleas requires a proactive and thorough approach, but by preparing for the presence of fleas, treating the issue promptly, and maintaining a clean household, your pets will be healthier and itch-free — ready to play another day away.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.