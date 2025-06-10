Yutaka celebrates 30 years of operations Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Local officials with both the city of Cullman and Cullman County recognized one of the area’s major manufacturing centers on Wednesday, June 4, as Yutaka Technologies celebrated its 30th year of operations.

Founded in Cardington, Ohio in 1995 as subsidiary of Yutaka Giken Company, Cardington Yutaka Technologies has grown to become a leading tier one automotive supplier, manufacturing new parts such as exhaust systems, catalytic converters and torque converters for Honda Automotive.

During the anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Richard Colmer, a Supplier Development Lead for Honda, said the three North American Yutaka facilities have collectively delivered more than 25 million units since it began its partnership with Honda. Colmer also praised the company listing many of the awards it has received for quality, delivery, productivity and value during the years.

Email newsletter signup

Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger attended Wednesday’s celebration at Yutaka’s Cullman facility. In highlighting the state’s strides in the automotive manufacturing industry, Gudger told how he played a role in recruiting the company to the area in 2004 during his tenure on the Cullman City Council and said he was proud of the achievements it had made during the last 18 years.

“What you [Yutaka] do for this community is huge,” Gudger said. “On behalf of the Alabama government…we want to say thank you for what you have done. Not only for this community, but for this state and the whole nation for being able to produce what you produce over the years.”

Cullman City Mayor Woody Jacobs joined with Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons to present the company with a Japanese cherry tree, which was planted outside of the facility’s main entrance with President Keiji Seike, to commemorate the occasion and the relationship local leaders have developed with the company. Seike said Yutaka is committed to continuing its reputation “for the next 30 years and beyond.”

“We will work toward the future together. We will make today better than yesterday and tomorrow better than today,” Seike said.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.