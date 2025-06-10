(Gallery) Nature Camp

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Amanda Shavers

1/7
A nonvenomous snake, held by instructor Connie Briehn, gets a little too close for Owen Robinson's, 12, of Vinemont, liking. Ellora Hardegree, left, isn't as wary. of the snake. The program was part of the North Alabama Agriplex Nature Camp held June 4 at Camp Meadowbrook. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times

The North Alabama Agriplex held its annual Nature Camp June 3 and 4. Day two was held at Camp Meadowbrook and featured a program about snakes where campers had an opportunity to handle the reptiles.

Email newsletter signup

About Amanda Shavers

Amanda Shavers joined The Cullman Times in 1997 as the paper's first staff photographer. She has been News Editor since 2008. She is also Content Editor for Cullman Magazine (quarterly), Cullman County Graduation magazine, Fall in Love With Cullman magazine, Salute to Industry magazine and the Senior and Retiree Directory magazine. She is also Content Editor for the weekly St. Clair News-Aegis and she assists with the twice-weekly Athens News Courier.

email author More by Amanda

You Might Like

Print Article