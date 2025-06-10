(Gallery) Nature Camp
Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025
A nonvenomous snake, held by instructor Connie Briehn, gets a little too close for Owen Robinson's, 12, of Vinemont, liking. Ellora Hardegree, left, isn't as wary. of the snake. The program was part of the North Alabama Agriplex Nature Camp held June 4 at Camp Meadowbrook. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Lucy Todd, right, and Kylie Stidham touch a snake, held by instructor Connie Briehn, during the North Alabama Agriplex Nature Camp held June 4 at Camp Meadowbrook. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Wildlife Biologist Jessie Taylor handles a snake during the June 4 Nature Camp.
The North Alabama Agriplex held its annual Nature Camp June 3 and 4. Day two was held at Camp Meadowbrook and featured a program about snakes where campers had an opportunity to handle the reptiles.
