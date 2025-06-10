CCBOE announce new principals Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Jyme Jennings, left, and Robert Strane. Photos courtesy CCBOE

Cullman County Schools’ Superintendent Shane Barnette has announced his recommendations for the replacements for two of the district’s outgoing principals.

Barnette recommended that Cold Springs High School assistant principal Jyme Jennings fill Scott Brown’s role as principal at Good Hope High School in a press release on Friday, June 5.

In addition to Jennings’ current administrative role she has also served as a teacher and coach for Fairview schools for a total of 24 years of education experience.

“I am passionate about high-quality classroom instruction, athletics, and fostering student involvement in school activities, and I believe that every student should feel connected and engaged,” a statement from Jennings read. “I look forward to the future of Good Hope High School and am proud to be part of such a strong and supportive community.”

In the same announcement, Barnette suggested Robert Strane as the next principal of Welti Elementary School, replacing Gina Webb. Like Jennings, Strane will also come from the Fairview community and currently serves as the Fairview Elementary assistant principal.

“It is an honor to join the Welti Elementary family. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead, serve and grow alongside this incredible community,” Strane said in a statement.

Both Brown and Webb’s retirements were approved during a previous board meeting.

Pending board approval, Strane and Jennings will begin their new roles on July 1.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.