(Sense and Sensitivity) Woman jealous of friend’s career advancement Published 9:37 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Dear Harriette: I’m going through a bit of a rough patch in my career. I’m still searching for what’s next, but it feels like everyone around me keeps receiving new opportunities. The other day I worked alongside one of my friends, and she shared with me that she had gotten a new job with an amazing brand that we both know and love. I was so happy for her. We had both lost our jobs at a similar time, so this is a long-awaited victory. While we worked together, she had a client meeting, and I got to see her in action. It was amazing, but I couldn’t help feeling a bit of sadness come over me. It didn’t feel as intense or angry as envy, but I realized that I was jealous, and that had me feeling down on myself. I went home feeling bad about my career and feeling guilty for being jealous of my friend. I know comparison is a slippery slope, so how can I avoid it? — Career Troubles

Dear Career Troubles: It is natural for you to feel a bit deflated when you see someone excel when you are feeling vulnerable. I find meditation to be helpful to reset your frame of mind. Instead of allowing yourself to fall into a pity pit, sit quietly and settle yourself. Take three deep, cleansing breaths, and invite your being to be refueled with confidence and light. Invite wisdom to fill you and help guide you to what’s next. Afterward, look again for potential next steps. Let patience be your friend, and do your best to extract the good from every experience, including that of friends who are excelling. Notice what they are doing right, and do your best to emulate that.

Harriette Cole is founder of Dreamleapers, an initiative to help people activate their dreams. Send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com.