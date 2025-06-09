LOCAL GOLF: Bailey Sutter triumphs at Alabama State Amateur Published 5:03 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

(Courtesy of Alabama Golf Association)

Bailey Sutter went low to finish high at this year’s Alabama State Amateur Championship.

The West Point standout earned a wire-to-wire victory at the 109th annual event this past week, recording a 17-under 271 across four days of competition at RTJ Capitol Hill to finish ahead of runner-up Charles Warren by four strokes.

Sutter’s win qualifies him for the U.S. Amateur Championship, which is set for August 11-17 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

With his dad Hutch on the bag, Sutter fired an opening-round 65 to claim a share of the lead. He followed with back-to-back 68s to carry a three-shot lead into the final round, where the soon-to-be-senior slammed the door with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to punctuate his title-sealing 70.

Sutter’s shining moment comes on the heels of securing medalist honors at this year’s state tournament to help lead West Point to the Class 5A championship.