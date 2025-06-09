CCBOE announces teacher, staff member of the month for May Published 11:32 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Pictured, from left, are Eric Dickerson/Cold Springs High Principal; Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent; Tammy Gay/Staff Member of the Month; Beverly Cochran/AmFirst Membership Development Manager; Daniel Boggan/AmFirst Cullman Branch Manager and Jyme Jennings/Cold Springs High Assistant Principal. Photo courtesy CCBOE 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Pictured, from left, are Dr. Shane Barnette/Cullman County Superintendent; Jessica Taylor/Teacher of the Month; Daniel Boggan/AmFirst Cullman Branch Manager and Beverly Cochran/AmFirst Membership Development Manager. Photo courtesy CCBOE

Cullman County Schools and AmFirst recognize a teacher and staff member each month of the school year who is going above and beyond in their profession.

The May Teacher of the Month is Jessica Taylor, Reading Specialist at West Point Elementary.

“Jessica is an essential resource for both students and teachers, providing expert guidance and support in literacy instruction,” said Michael Lindsey, West Point Elementary Principal. “Her commitment to identifying students who may exhibit dyslexic tendencies is a testament to her proactive and caring approach. By recognizing these needs early on, Jessica ensures that each student receives the personalized support they need to thrive academically. Jessica’s leadership, expertise, and commitment to excellence make her an irreplaceable asset to West Point Elementary, where her efforts create a lasting impact on our school’s literacy achievements and overall student success.”

Staff Member of the Month is Tammy Gay, Secretary at Cold Springs High School.

“Tammy’s contributions go well beyond the day to day management of the front office,” said Eric Dickerson, Cold Springs High Principal. “Tammy sponsors the 1936 Club, which is the largest club in our school. She also helps with the Senior Class, Homecoming, and pageant activities. CSH is fortunate to have Tammy at our school and she is a large part in what makes our school great.”

Each teacher and staff member of the month receive a $100 gift card provided by AmFirst.