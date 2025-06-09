Calendar of events Published 1:44 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Email community happenings to editorial@cullmantimes.com.

Reunion

The Bates Family Reunion will be June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Trimble Community Center, 7744 County Road 813, Cullman. Bring favorite dish. For more information, contact Carol Nixon at 757-377-4021.

Email newsletter signup

Guy Hunt Library Summer Reading Program Schedule

Make plans to join us at Guy Hunt Library in Holly Pond on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for the Summer Reading Program. Children from ages 2 to 12 years are welcome.

June 10: Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District

June 17: Cullman County Extension Office (ACES)

June 24: North Alabama Agriplex

Drinks and snacks will be provided. For more information contact Guy Hunt Library at 256-796-5226. Leave a message if needed.

PFLAG Cullman meeting

PFLAG Cullman hosts monthly support group meetings for the LGBTQ+ community on the 2nd Tuesday of every month. For more information visit PFLAGCullman.org.

Musicians invited to acoustic circle

Every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. musicians with acoustic instruments are invited to Bethel Community Center — just off U.S. 278 West on County Road 1117 — to play bluegrass, gospel and country. Consider bringing a dish for a covered dish supper. No fee, but donations are appreciated for building upkeep.

Grief support group

A grief support group will meet every Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 615 3rd avenue S.E., Cullman. Contact Reverend Warren Roland at 256-962-2521, for more information.

Ladies conference

A ladies conference will be Saturday, June 7, At The Foot Of The Cross Church, 2101 Co. Rd. 1435, Vinemont, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with lunch at 12 p.m. Guest speaker will be Kristy Garrison Harris who will present “Trusting God through every season.” There will be games and door prizes.

Agriplex June programs

The North Alabama Agriplex has a packed slate of June events and programs. For more information on thee programs or to sign up, go online to agriplex.org.

— Children ages 7 to 13, can experience farm life up close when Cullman Touring Farms for Kids returns Tuesday, June 17 through Wednesday, June 18. From 8 a.m.-3 p.m., students will explore local farms, meet animals and learn where food comes from on this annual tour. Local food, lunch and snacks provided. Paying parents are welcome to attend. Cost is $60 per person.

— The Thursday, June 19, Military Veteran & Beginning Farmer program will be at 6 p.m. and focus on Financial Planning. Find the profit potential in successful record keeping, enterprise budgets and marketing. Planning for Retirement and Insurance Needs of Farmers with Katie Brown.

— Living Landscapes – Native Plant Landscaping: Lawn to Prairie, Thursday, June 26, from 6-5 p.m. Holt Akers-Campbell, Regional Extension Agent, will speak on installing and maintaining native plant grasslands in landscaping. Native grasses will be available for purchase and seed for free. Cost is $15 per person.

Spirit Life Church of God

Here is the upcoming schedule for Spirit Life Church of God, 1650 St. Joseph Dr. N.W.

— Sundays at 9 a.m. van will run in the 5-Points area. For pick up call Betty Hayes 256-338-3728. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Bible study classes for children, youth and adults at 10 a.m. Praise and message by Pastor Bobby Dodd at 11 a.m. There will be a prayer meeting the first Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. On the second Sunday of the month there will be a healing service at 5 p.m.

— Every second Tuesday of the month, there will be an adult potluck dinner and game night at 6 p.m.

— Wednesdays at 6 p.m. the van will run in the 5-Points area. For pick up call Betty Hayes 256-338-3728. Free pizza at 6:30 p.m. Children, youth and adult classes 7 p.m.

— Fridays features Celebrate Recovery. Dinner at 5:45 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Fellowship and testimonies for individuals and families impacted by addictions, habits and hang-ups. Childcare provided.

— Every first Saturday at 8 a.m. there will be a men’s breakfast with a 10 a.m. program on the Foundry Farm Outreach. The third Saturday of the month will be the Drive through Food Bank from 9-11 a.m.

Cullman Serenity AlAnon group

The Cullman Serenity AlAnon group meets on Mondays at 12 p.m. at 1519 St. Joseph Drive NE. There is also a zoom meeting each Tuesday at 12 p.m. The Courage AlAnon Family group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold Street NE in the Carriage House located between church and Arnold House. For more information, call 256-734-2231 or 256-531-4429.

The Food Basket

Cook Ministries presents The Food Basket held at Hillside Baptist Church, 23654 US H’way 31, Falkville (5 miles north of Vinemont). Monthly food give away every third Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 256-838-9600 or go online to cook-ministries.com.

Medical equipment ministry

Cullman First United Methodist Church has a medical equipment ministry that can loan items, for no charge, to those in need in the community. If you or someone you know is in need of medical items, or would like to donate good used equipment, contact the church office at 256-734-6690.

Overeaters anonymous

Overeaters anonymous will meet Mondays at 12:15 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold St NE, Cullman. All welcome. For more information, call Regina at 205-275-3531.

Refuge Recovery

Refuge Recovery, service for helping to break the bonds of addiction through the power and love of Jesus Christ, will meet every Monday night at the Refuge Church of God, 1115 East, US-278, Cullman. Free meal at 5:30 p.m. Service to begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 256-297-1491. RefugeandRecovery@gmail.com.

Knitting group forming

A new knitting group forming will meet on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold St NE, Cullman. All are welcome, no cost, no strings, brown bag lunch, help for beginners, relaxed fun for all. For more details see Gracecullman.dioala.org.

TOPS meeting

Cullman TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet on Fridays at Hilltop Community Center, 1545 Vine Circle, NW Cullman. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. Meeting from 10-11 a.m.

Never Forget Rose Garden donations

Those wanting to donate to the creation of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Rose Garden at Sportsman Lake Park, can contact Ron Seybold at 256-531-6075 or by email at lionron@bellsouth.net. Mail donations to: Never Forget Garden, c/o Cullman Community Lions Club, PO Box 885, Cullman, AL 35056. The new memorial, provided by the Cullman Community Lions Club, is to honor the memory of America’s unknown fallen service members.

Volunteers needed to deliver homebound meals

There are several local senior centers in Cullman County in need of volunteers to deliver homebound meals. These are our most vulnerable seniors in the community. If you can help, call Commission on Aging centers:

Cullman – 256-734-0145 (Kristie Young)

Crane Hill – 256-747-6241 (Kim Overton)

West Point – 256-734-0282 (Bailey Muncher)

Deliveries are between 10 a.m. and noon, Monday-Friday. Multiple days are open weekly.

Mileage reimbursement is optional. Volunteers must have own transportation.

Kiwanis to meet

Cullman Kiwanis members meet on Monday at Freddie Day Catering, 1628 2nd Ave., NW, Cullman, from 12-1 p.m. Everyone welcome.

VFW dinner fundraisers

The Cullman VFW hosts a lunch every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $7 a plate. For more information, call 256-347-4277 or find them online.

Siren test

Cullman County EMA will test area sirens on the first Wednesday morning of every month.

AA meetings

Grace of God Group of Alcoholics Anonymous has open AA meetings on Mondays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. at the Carriage House located next to Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold Street, N.E. For more information, call 256-347-1097, 256-841-2209 or 256-708-1340.

Public meetings

The Baileyton Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.

The Berlin Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Berlin Community Center.

The Colony Town Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with work session at 5:40 p.m. at town hall.

The Cullman City Council meets on on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.

The Cullman County Commission meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with a work session at 4 p.m. in the Cullman County Courthouse.

The Dodge City Town Council meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Fairview Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Garden City Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Good Hope City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

The Hanceville City Council meets on on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at town hall. Work session at 5 p.m.

The Holly Pond Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The South Vinemont Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The West Point Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.