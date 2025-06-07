Matt Gentry announces run for Alabama Public Service Commission Published 4:03 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry has announced that he is running for Alabama Public Service Commission.

Born and raised in Cullman County, Gentry has served as Cullman County Sheriff for three terms. He announced in August 2024 that he would not seek a fourth.

Gentry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps out of high school, later starting his career as a deputy sheriff in Cullman County.

“I’ve prayed on this, talked it over with my family, and I truly believe now’s the time,” Gentry said in a press release. “The Lord put it on my heart to serve Alabama in a new way. This isn’t about politics — it’s about doing right by the people.”

The APSC is responsible for regulating certain privately-owned utilities (electric, gas, water) and transportation services to the public. See psc.alabama.gov for more information on the agency.

Gentry says the APSC “needs leaders who understand what everyday Alabamians go through — and who won’t back down when it comes to standing up for them.”

“Access to elected officials shouldn’t be hard. I will always have an open-door policy to anyone who wants to meet with me, and I won’t disappear if elected. I will continue to travel the state to hear citizens’ concerns,” Gentry said in the statement.

“My whole life has been about protecting and serving the people who have given me the honor to serve them,” he said. “From small farms to front porches, people deserve someone who’ll fight for them and I know what it’s like from my 25 years in law enforcement to go to work every day to fight for those individuals who need help. That’s what I aim to do when elected to the PSC.”

According to Gentry’s press release, in the first two weeks of fundraising, his campaign has raised $97,800 and he has loaned the campaign $100,000 for a total of $197,800.

A formal campaign kickoff event will be announced soon.

Gentry is married to Susie, and they have two sons, William and Walker. They also have three dogs and a herd of Longhorns, according to the release.

For more information or to view his campaign video, visit www.MattGentryForPSC.com or on Facebook @MattGentryForPSC.