ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: Good Hope’s Benefield, Hanceville’s Jones, Holly Pond’s Nail earn 2nd-team honors Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Good Hope’s Molly Benefield, Hanceville’s Josi Jones and Holly Pond’s Maggie Nail put together terrific seasons on the diamond this past spring.

Their stellar numbers certainly caught the attention of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which on Saturday announced this year’s All-State softball team — with Benefield (Class 4A pitcher), Jones (Class 3A utility) and Nail (Class 3A infielder) collecting second-team honors in their respective classifications.

The All-State softball team is decided by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.

See below for full capsules on local players spotlighted by the ASWA — of which The Times is a voting member — as well as the complete All-State softball team.

Name: Molly Benefield

School: Good Hope

Class: 4A

All-State Status: Second-Team Pitcher

Highlights: Compiled a 1.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 142 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .159 batting average against en route to a 17-4 record.

Name: Josi Jones

School: Hanceville

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Second-Team Utility

Highlights: Compiled a .467 average with a .509 on-base percentage, 1.156 OPS, 49 hits, 38 RBIs, 32 runs, 11 doubles, nine stolen bases, six walks and four triples. Compiled a 2.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 100 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .178 batting average against.

Name: Maggie Nail

School: Holly Pond

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Second-Team Infielder

Highlights: Compiled a .684 average with a .719 on-base percentage, 1.806 OPS, 39 hits, 19 stolen bases, 17 runs, 14 doubles, 10 RBIs, five walks, three triples and a home run.

CLASS 7A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Vic Moten, Daphne, Sr.

P: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

P: Aubree Hooks, Thompson, Sr.

P: Karlie Beth Beasley, Tuscaloosa County, Sr.

C: Khloe Broadwater, Central-Phenix City, So.

IF: Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

IF: Marti McCluskey, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

IF: Daley Alsobrook, Auburn, Sr.

IF: Savanna Kendrick, Dothan, So.

OF: Abby J. Johnson, Daphne, Jr.

OF: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

OF: Laila Watkins, Sparkman, Sr.

UT: Eden Parker, Sparkman, Sr.

UT: Amya Duster, Huntsville, So.

DH: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

DH: Arden Breedlove, Austin, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Kayla Storey, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

P: Lily Brewer, Auburn, So.

P: Kadyn Bush, Thompson, Jr.

P: Addison Russell, Fairhope, So.

C: Holly Beth Brooks, Tuscaloosa County, Sr.

IF: Cammy Herport, Daphne, Jr.

IF: JoJo Belden, Tuscaloosa County, So.

IF: Lyndi Perkins, Austin, Sr.

IF: Summer Crunk, Smiths Station, Sr.

OF: Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Peyton Earp, Tuscaloosa County, Sr.

OF: Mariah Harrison, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

UT: Lee Lott, Enterprise, Sr.

UT: Bella Mayfield, Sparkman, So.

DH: Emma Harwood, Huntsville, 8th

DH: Briley Bolden, Fairhope, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Gracyn Snell, Enterprise, Sr.

P: Katlyn Cone, Baker, Jr.

C: Aubrey Bauer, Thompson, Fr.

C: Lindsey Westhoven, Hoover, Sr.

IF: Mia Gates, Fairhope, Sr.

IF: Kelsey Burden, Thompson, Fr.

OF: Reagan Lawson, Hoover, Jr.

OF: Evelyn Splawn, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

UT: Caylee Cowan, Huntsville, 7th

UT: Jada Newman, Dothan, So.

DH: Teagen Harmon, Grissom, Sr.

DH: Sara Carter, Huntsville, Sr.

Player of the Year

Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City

Pitcher of the Year

Vic Moten, Daphne

Hitter of the Year

Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

Coach of the Year

Connor Acton, Tuscaloosa County

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, Sr.

P: Mallarie Beagle, Spanish Fort, Jr.

P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, Jr.

P: Marlee Parsons, Helena, Sr.

C: Brooklyn Howard, Hazel Green, So.

IF: Lily Lowery, Athens, Sr.

IF: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort, Sr.

IF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Sr.

IF: Lily Davenport, Wetumpka, Sr.

OF: Bryanna Kemp, Hueytown, Sr.

OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, Jr.

OF: Katie Hastings, Buckhorn, Sr.

UT: Bailey Houston, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

UT: Katie Hopson, Chelsea, Sr.

DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, Jr.

DH: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Cayden Dorger, Spanish Fort, Fr.

P: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, Sr.

P: Anna Leigh Price, Gulf Shores, Jr.

P: Abigail Adams, Wetumpka, So.

C: Amaya Green, Athens, Sr.

IF: Kaylee Dunn, Chilton County, Fr.

IF: Abbey Crockett, Gardendale, Fr.

IF: Jaicey Harty, Athens, Jr.

IF: Kenley Vaughn, Gardendale, Sr.

OF: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook, Jr.

OF: Bailey Carlisle, Wetumpka, Jr.

OF: Adrie-Ana Davis, Buckhorn, Sr.

UT: Jayla Jackson, Oxford, So.

UT: Jenna Melton, Hueytown, Fr.

DH: Hatsumi Peterson, Hartselle, Fr.

DH: Emma Tims-Becerra, Oxford, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Pearl Ryan, McAdory, So.

P: Carrington Schiefer, Helena, Sr.

C: Cory Kramer, Fort Payne, Jr.

C: Nevaeh James, Gulf Shores, Jr.

IF: Ava Farmer, Wetumpka, Sr.

IF: Maddie Williams, Rehobeth, Sr.

OF: Emerson Murrell, Gardendale, Jr.

OF: Autymn Hollon, Wetumpka, So.

UT: KJ Prater, Hartselle, So.

UT: Anayia McCutchen, Gulf Shores, So.

DH: Tatum Hays, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.

DH: Rylann Shaw, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.

Player of the Year

Gracie Dees, Saraland

Pitcher of the Year

Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County

Hitter of the Year

Katie Norgard, Hartselle

Coach of the Year

Mark Sanders, Helena

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Emily Adams, Houston Academy, Jr.

P: McKinley McCaghren, Lawrence County, So.

P: Kailey Jackson, Andalusia, Jr.

P: Georgia Chancellor, Springville, So.

C: Caroline Jones, Northside, Jr.

IF: Kendall Trimm, Moody, Sr.

IF: Lillie Anne Stagner, Faith Academy, Sr.

IF: Alex Layfield, Springville, Sr.

IF: Ava Rhoden, Boaz, Sr.

OF: Taylor Rogers, Moody, Sr.

OF: Bailea Boone, Holtville, Sr.

OF: Leah Bowden, Springville, Jr.

UT: Mylee Stagner, Faith Academy, So

UT: Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard, Jr.

DH: Aubrey Machen, Lincoln, So.

DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Elizabeth Murphy, Priceville, Jr.

P: Bella Turley, Moody, Fr.

P: Avery Patton, Northside, Fr.

P: Elizabeth Woodfin, Marbury, Sr.

C: Alaina Grace King, Ardmore, Sr.

IF: Taya Newton, Andalusia, Jr.

IF: Dailyn Wood, Jacksonville, Sr.

IF: Austin McNeece, Scottsboro, Sr.

IF: Anna Kate Smith, Corner, Jr.

OF: Addy Peaden, Elmore County, Sr.

OF: Alivia Templeton, Lawrence County, Fr.

OF: Aiden Sharbutt, Northside, So.

UT: Ava Voris, St. Paul’s, Jr.

UT: Grier Maples, Boaz, So

DH: Aniyah Dean, St. Clair County, Sr.

DH: Shila Wadkins, Scottsboro, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Paige Welch, Houston Academy, So.

P: Chloe Phillips, Moody, Sr.

C: Taylor Pellem, Brewer, Jr.

C: Caitlan Bland, Shelby County, Jr.

IF: Demeria Dean, St. Clair County, So.

IF: Avery Goff, Holtville, Sr.

OF: Cheyenne Lucas, Brewer, Sr.

OF: Ticelee Gholston, Russellville, So.

UT: Bella Cross, Lawrence County, So.

UT: Emily Williams, John Carroll, Jr.

DH: Ava Allsup, Headland, Sr.

DH: Kylie Snowden, Holtville, Jr.

Player of the Year

Kendall Trimm, Moody

Pitcher of the Year

Emily Adams, Houston Academy

Hitter of the Year

Alex Layfield, Springville

Coach of the Year

Becky Seymour, Moody

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Alexis St. John, Ashville, Jr.

P: Skiely Perry, Curry, So.

P: JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone, Sr.

P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Sr.

C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, Jr.

IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Sr.

IF: Ansley Brown, Curry, So

IF: Katie King, Orange Beach, Jr.

IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, Jr.

OF: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Sr.

OF: Saniyah Weaver, Prattville Christian, Jr.

OF: Abby Williams, Plainview, Jr.

UT: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Sr.

UT: Rylee Wilcoxson, Montgomery Catholic, Jr.

DH: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria, Sr.

DH: Haley Waggoner, West Limestone, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: MK McMullan, Orange Beach, Fr.

P: Alivia Lewis, Deshler, Jr.

P: Molly Benefield, Good Hope, So.

P: SadieGrace Bonds, Wilson, Sr.

C: Charlee Parris, Alexandria, Jr.

IF: Ella Grace Madison, Cordova, Sr.

IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Sr.

IF: Allyssa Hunt, Alexandria, Sr.

IF: Shileigh Williams, Curry, So.

OF: Sydney Gurley, Madison County, Sr.

OF: Jaidyn Ivey, Opp, Sr.

OF: Anna Kate Potter, Hatton, Sr.

UT: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Sr.

UT: Faith Odom, Plainview, Jr.

DH: Chloe Hollon, Prattville Christian, Sr.

DH: Allie Yeary, Madison County, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Emma Hill, Cherokee County, Jr.

P: Alivia Messick, Prattville Christian, Sr.

C: Aubrey Bethune, West Limestone, Fr.

C: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Sr.

IF: Karley Moreland, Brooks, Sr.

IF: Livy Huter, Madison County, Sr.

OF: AP Slaten, Westminster Christian, Jr.

OF: Taylor Poland, Orange Beach, So.

UT: Addison Moseley, Opp, Sr.

UT: Faith Roberson, Brooks, Sr.

DH: Brenlee Sparks, Alexandria, Sr.

DH: Ella Baswell, New Hope, So.

Player of the Year

Ambrey Taylor, Curry

Pitcher of the Year

KG Favors, Orange Beach

Hitter of the Year

Lilly Bethune, West Limestone

Coach of the Year

Dave Lawson, Curry

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg, Sr.

P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, Jr.

P: Emily Needham, Saint James, Sr.

P: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Sr.

C: Emily Darby, Saint James, Sr.

IF: Meg Fountain, T.R. Miller, Sr.

IF: Madison Brooks, Childersburg, Jr.

IF: Riley Dunnam, Mobile Christian, Sr.

IF: Hanna Kimbrell, Winfield, So

OF: Imani Brothers, Thomasville, Jr.

OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

OF: Molly Wright, Mars Hill Bible, So.

UT: Tatiana Shuford, Saint James, Sr.

UT: Cat Schreiber, Madison Academy, Jr.

DH: Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg, Fr.

DH: Addison Holcomb, Colbert Heights, So.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Makayli Davis, Colbert Co., Jr.

P: Willa Simmons, Winfield, Sr.

P: Isabelle Warrick, Alabama Christian, Sr.

P: Makayla Brackett, Ohatchee, Jr.

C: Hallie Holland, Colbert Co., Jr.

IF: Maggie Nail, Holly Pond, Jr.

IF: Alivia Watkins, Locust Fork, Sr.

IF: Alona Davis, Rogers, Sr.

IF: Mya Western, Madison Academy, Jr.

OF: Hailey Padgett, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Ava Stanford, Saint James, Sr.

OF: Bryer Thompson, Randolph County, 7th

UT: Mardie Carpenter, Thomasville, Sr

UT: Josi Jones, Hanceville, So.

DH: Emmaline Hartzog, Lee-Scott Academy, Sr.

DH: Chloe Joyner, Wicksburg, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Railey Langford, Lee-Scott, Jr.

P: MJ Woodfin, Elkmont, Jr.

C: Makenzie Gartman, Cottage Hill, Sr.

C: Hannah Parmer, Randolph County, Fr.

IF: Tylaya Lingo, Wicksburg, Sr.

IF: Raina Zackery, Saks, Sr.

OF: Raelea Guy, Carbon Hill, Sr.

OF: Evie Stephenson, Madison Academy, 8th

UT: Madyson Snedigar, Beulah, Sr.

UT: Olivia Stegall, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

DH: Brianna Totty, Lee-Scott Academy, Sr.

DH: Kaitlyn Hudson, Saint James, Sr.

Player of the Year

Emily Needham, Saint James

Pitcher of the Year

Natalie Cole, Wicksburg

Hitter of the Year

Madison Brooks, Childersburg

Coach of the Year

Josh Cox, Wicksburg

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend, So.

P: Sydney Boothe, Zion Chapel, Jr.

P: Haylie Lee, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern, Sr.

C: Laney Saucer, J.U. Blacksher, So.

IF: Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, Sr.

IF: Jemma Moore, Belgreen, So.

IF: Kaleigh Roberts, North Sand Mountain, Fr.

IF: Braylee King, West End, Jr.

OF: Savannah Sims, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

OF: Ali Kelly, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

OF: Emma Sue Collins, Lamar County, So.

UT: Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

UT: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Sr.

DH: Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long, So.

DH: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Riley Bannin, Zion Chapel, Sr.

P: Emma Franklin, West End, 8th

P: Bailey Phillips, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

P: Alissa Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

C: Calli Corley, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

IF: Briley Miller, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

IF: Leigha Carder, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

IF: Campbell Barron, Pisgah, Jr.

IF: Chasty Garrison, Winston County

OF: Lydia Carter, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

OF: Reiley Williamson, Winston County, Sr.

OF: Aubree Cromer, Pleasant Valley, So.

UT: Liddy Falkner, West End, Sr.

UT: Liliana Cassidy, Southeastern, So.

DH: Emma Sipsy, Sand Rock, So.

DH: Kaylee Crawford, Sulligent, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Lori Jones, Pisgah, 7th

P: Caroline Southerlin, Reeltown, 7th

C: Lily Slayton, Falkville, 8th

C: Bella Falkner, West End, Fr.

IF: Addie Mae Habbard, Geneva County, Jr.

IF: Lynley Butts, Lamar County, Jr.

OF: Haylie Brown, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

OF: Allie Williams, Washington County, Fr.

UT: Marissa Adams, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

UT: Brinley Chisenall, Pisgah, Sr.

DH: Briley Caperton, Pisgah, Jr.

DH: Camryn Brown, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

Player of the Year

Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long

Pitcher of the Year

Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend

Hitter of the Year

Madeline Flammia, Pisgah

Coach of the Year

Ethan Deal, Zion Chapel

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Paige Musso, Florala, 8th

P: Lilli Sumblin, Kinston, Jr.

P: McKenzie Smith, Leroy, Jr.

P: Georgiana Kavich, Waterloo, Sr.

C: Sadie Primm, Billingsley, Sr.

IF: Railey Williams, Woodland, So.

IF: Mollie Kayte Smith, Maplesville, So.

IF: Hannah Howard, Leroy, Jr.

IF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, Jr.

OF: Payten Herron, Hackleburg, Jr.

OF: Allyx Williamson, Kinston, So.

OF: Alyssa McKinney, Lynn, Sr.

UT: Alex Grimes, Brantley, So.

UT: Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg, So.

DH: Addyson Butler, Athens Bible, Sr.

DH: Bryleigh Butler, Hackleburg, Fr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Miklytn Troxtel, Ider, Sr.

P: Lauren Norris, Kinston, Jr.

P: Rylee Hill, Berry, So.

P: Laine Steward, Hackleburg, Sr.

C: Maggie Jarrett, Spring Garden, Sr.

IF: Lilly Vold, Pickens Academy, Sr.

IF: Eva Gates, Skyline, Fr.

IF: Maddie Williamson, Kinston, Jr.

IF: Jaden McGee, Maplesville, Jr.

OF: Hadley Epps, Skyline, Fr.

OF: Layla Ingram, Spring Garden, Sr.

OF: Emma Elsberry, Woodland, Jr.

UT: Lilly Doggette, Millry, Jr.

UT: Addie Pollard, Waterloo, Jr.

DH: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Sr.

DH: Carson Browning, Hackleburg, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, Sr.

P: Kennedy Reed, Maplesville, Jr.

C: Alyssa Taylor, Woodland, Fr.

C: Camdyn Norris, Kinston, Jr.

IF: Marley Kay Kilcrease, Brantley, So.

IF: Helena Ingram, Spring Garden, Sr.

OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Sr.

OF: Mariah Barnes, Leroy, Sr.

UT: Kamylia Talley, Maplesville, So.

UT: Hannah Crowe, Maplesville, Jr.

DH: Brooklyn Butler, Hackleburg, Jr.

DH: Liz Baugh, Leroy, So.

Player of the Year

Allyx Williamson, Kinston

Pitcher of the Year

Lilli Sumblin, Kinston

Hitter of the Year

Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg

Coach of the Year

Andy Norris, Kinston

AISA

ALL-STATE

P: Addie Hicks, Clarke Prep, So.

P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood, Sr.

P: KG Taylor, Hooper, Sr.

P: Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep, Jr.

C: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper, Sr.

IF: Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep, So.

IF: Alli Kate Causey, Abbeville Christian, Fr

IF: Allie Paschal, Chambers Academy, Jr.

IF: Katelee Sikes, Patrician, So.

OF: Cassie Braddy, Abbeville Christian, So.

OF: Haylee Coleman, Edgewood, So.

OF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

UT: Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

UT: Jade Taylor, Hooper, Fr.

DH: Mallory Coody, Patrician, Jr.

DH: Carson Cox, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Payton Earl, Chambers Academy, 8th

P: Brooke Horn, Crenshaw Christian, So.

C: Drue Flint, Clarke Prep, Jr.

IF: Gabby Coleman, Chambers Academy, Sr.

IF: Madison Holley, Crenshaw Christian, Jr.

OF: Avery White, Edgewood, Sr.

UT: Gracie Dice, North River, Sr.

UT: Laney Wilson, Cornerstone-Columbiana, Fr.

DH: Makayla Allen, Cornerstone-Columbiana, Jr.

DH: Caroline Rhea, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

Player of the year

Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep

Pitcher of the year

Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep

Hitter of the year

Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Academy

Coach of the year

David Pair, Abbeville Christian