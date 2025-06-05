Renovation Church welcomes new senior pastor Published 6:04 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Ryan Wilburn has been named Renovation Church’s new senior pastor. Wilburn, along with his fiancée Brittany Cole, began their ministry at Renovation in May, quickly become a presence in the community.

With more than a decade of experience as an evangelist, singer and musician with the Heartfelt Trio Gospel Group, and as a youth pastor, Wilburn brings ministry experience and a passion for outreach.

According to church leaders, Wilburn’s preaching, leadership style and commitment to both spiritual growth and community connection are already making a positive impact at Renovation Church.

Email newsletter signup

A release from the congregation states it is, “thrilled to have Pastor Ryan and Brittany. … His energy, vision and love for people are truly inspiring and we’re excited about the future of our church under his leadership.”

Renovation Church, located at 14142 AL Highway 157, Vinemont, offers a variety of programs for all ages. Services are held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with Monday night prayer at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the church’s growing ministry.

For more information, visit https://renovationchurch.tithelysetup8.com.