ALL-STATE SOCCER: Cullman’s Sanchez, West Point’s Shannon earn 1st-team honors; other local standouts also recognized Published 8:53 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

(Nick Johnston)

Cullman’s Josue Sanchez and West Point’s Josh Shannon took home first-team honors when the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State teams earlier this spring.

Sanchez (Class 6A forward) and Shannon (Class 5A midfielder) spearheaded a talented group of local standouts also recognized by the AHSSCA.

Varsity Boys

First Team

Class 6A

Josue Sanchez, F, Cullman

Class 5A

Josh Shannon, M, West Point

Second Team

Class 6A

Sam Montgomery, D, Cullman

Class 5A

Carlos Medina, F, Fairview

Honorable Mention (Super All-State)

Forwards

JD Ellerbee, Cullman

Brandon Pena, Cullman

Josue Sanchez, Cullman

Carlos Medina, Forward

Midfielders

Gianpaolo Cipollari, Cullman

Josie Viviesca, Cullman

Manny Lopez, Fairview

Josh Shannon, West Point

Defenders

Sam Montgomery, Cullman

Keepers

AJ Wood, Fairview

Varsity Girls

Second Team

Class 6A

Lily Lambert, MF, Cullman

Macie Manning, D, Cullman

Honorable Mention

Forwards

Khloie Harris, Cullman

Eva Allen, Cullman

Molly Lindsey, Fairview

Midfielders

Alexia Harris, Cullman