ALL-STATE SOCCER: Cullman’s Sanchez, West Point’s Shannon earn 1st-team honors; other local standouts also recognized
Published 8:53 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025
Cullman’s Josue Sanchez and West Point’s Josh Shannon took home first-team honors when the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State teams earlier this spring.
Sanchez (Class 6A forward) and Shannon (Class 5A midfielder) spearheaded a talented group of local standouts also recognized by the AHSSCA.
Varsity Boys
First Team
Class 6A
Josue Sanchez, F, Cullman
Class 5A
Josh Shannon, M, West Point
Second Team
Class 6A
Sam Montgomery, D, Cullman
Class 5A
Carlos Medina, F, Fairview
Honorable Mention (Super All-State)
Forwards
JD Ellerbee, Cullman
Brandon Pena, Cullman
Josue Sanchez, Cullman
Carlos Medina, Forward
Midfielders
Gianpaolo Cipollari, Cullman
Josie Viviesca, Cullman
Manny Lopez, Fairview
Josh Shannon, West Point
Defenders
Sam Montgomery, Cullman
Keepers
AJ Wood, Fairview
Varsity Girls
Second Team
Class 6A
Lily Lambert, MF, Cullman
Macie Manning, D, Cullman
Honorable Mention
Forwards
Khloie Harris, Cullman
Eva Allen, Cullman
Molly Lindsey, Fairview
Midfielders
Alexia Harris, Cullman