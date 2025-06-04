Locals recognized for collegiate accomplishments Published 6:41 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Jacob Stephen Hilb of Cullman, a graduate of Mother of Divine Grace School, completed the Marion Military Institute Spring 2025 semester on the college’s Dean’s List. This academic achievement requires a GPA of 3.5-3.99. Hilb is now a Marion Made graduate, earning an associate’s degree on May 10.

Synclair Goyer of Bremen, has been named to Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law Dean’s List for Spring 2025 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named the following students to its Spring 2025 Dean’s List, Christopher Sharp, James Powers and Corey Griffin of Cullman, Avery Miller of Crane Hill and April Tunstall of Falkville. Named to the Spring 2025 President’s List were Sue Harris of Vinemont and Brenda Landa Alday of Cullman.

Email newsletter signup

Jacksonville State University honors high school students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while completing dual enrollment courses at the university in Spring 2025. Cullman students making the list include: Callie Swafford, Scarlett Locklin, Andee Simms, Nevaeh Green and Aryana Parks.

Locals making the Jax State Dean’s list include:

Nathan Zills, Jonathan Zepedatrejo, Chloe Thompson, Jamie Mezick and Ashley Mcclintock of Cullman; Robert Pitts of Holly Pond; Stella Phillips of Vinemont; James Thompson of Bremen; Charles Huffman of Baileyton; William Clark of Blountsville; and Emma Hinote, Gracie Hopkins, Drake Bannister, Emma Stewart and Callie Kirkland of Arab; and Kennedy Byer of Joppa.

More than 1,000 students were named to the President’s List. Area students making the list, include:

Allie Sartin, Ryan Fannell, Elizabeth Brady, Rudi Barnette, Keagan Hardin of Cullman, Lindsey Hyde and Kolton Guthrie of Cullman; Jason Hancock of Bremen; Gracie Abbott of Logan; Montana Martinez, Matthew Smith of Blountsville; Josie Puccio and Arlin Valentin-Arreguin of Arab; and Heather Sharpe and Kinley Coots of Falkville.

Samford University has recognized area students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Locals include:

Anna Sularin, TFY-Perform/Teach Artistry major, Hensley Elrod, Biology major, Marcella Ingram, Public Health major, Kate Maze, Psychology major of Arab; Josselyn Kalber, Human Dev and Family Science major of Blountsville; Dayton Roberts, Law and History major of Addison; Emma Dodd, Early Chldhd/Elem/SpecEd/Colla major of Bremen; Lauren Smith, English major of Crane Hill; Ava Fales, Theatre major and Emma Murphree, Psychology major of Cullman; Gracie Lee, Pre-Business major of Hanceville; Abby Waldrep, Pre-Pharmacy Curric-Undeclared major of Logan and Lillie Morrow, Neuroscience major of Vinemont.

The University of West Alabama held spring commencement exercises on May 8 and 9, with the following local students earning degrees:

Angela Allbright of Holly Pond – Master of Education in Library Media; Tiffanie Shaddix – Master of Education in Elementary Education, Jessie Hensley – Master of Education in English Language Arts, Tayler Borden – Master of Education in Elementary Education both of Eva; Adrien Adams – Master of Education in Physical Education, Kinslee Borden – Master of Education in Early Childhood Education, Lakrishia Hailey – Master of Education in Library Media, Anna Morton – Master of Education in Mathematics, Heather Wilkerson – Master of Education in English Language Arts, Brandon Farley – Master of Education in Physical Education all of Cullman; Kc Dickerson of Bremen – Master of Education in Instructional Leadership; Yvette Chambers of Blountsville – Master of Education in Early Childhood Education; Andrea Gibson of Arley – Education Specialist in Instructional Leadership; Grant Howard of Falkville – Master of Education in Science Comprehensive; Crystal Monk – Master of Arts in Teaching in English Language Arts and Sherry Mayberry – Master of Education in Library Media both of Arab; Kate Peek of Logan – Master of Arts in Teaching in English Language Arts; Wendy Rurak of Vinemont – Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Cullman’s Caleb Norman has been named to Belmont University’s spring 2025 Dean’s List.

McKenzee Gregory, of Hanceville, has been named to the Belhaven University Spring 2025 Dean’s List.

Mason Tinsley of Arab made the spring 2025 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia (UNG).

Alyssa Jones of Arab was named to the Lee University Dean’s List.

Sage Andrews of Cullman, a sophomore majoring in Ministry and Vocation, has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2025 semester at Abilene Christian University.