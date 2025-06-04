CCBOE handle end-of-the-year personnel matters

By Patrick Camp

The Cullman County Board of Education shored up its end-of-the-year personnel matters during its final meeting of the school year on Thursday, May 19.

During the meeting the board:

Accepted the following resignations:

  • Tammy Griffith – CARE teacher.
  • Jeffrey Harper – Transportation Director.
  • Mary Leverett – Part-time accountant.
  • Anna Thompson – Part-time Child Nutrition Program Secretary.
  • Joy Winchester – Behavior Coach/interventionist.
  • Miranda Tedder – Child Development Center library media specialist.
  • Denise Brewer – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
  • Tammy West – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
  • Mary Hardin – Fairview Elementary temporary auxiliary teacher.
  • Marty Hardman – Fairview Elementary principal.
  • Courtney Speegle – Fairview Elementary teacher.
  • Janice Smith – Fairview High School bus driver.
  • Pamela Couch – Fast Track for Industry teacher.
  • Ginger Hogeland – Fast Track for Industry counselor.
  • Janet Turner – Fast Track for Industry director of workforce education.
  • Mark Whitley – Good Hope station head.
  • Larry Brock – Good Hope Elementary bus driver.
  • Scott Adams – Good Hope High School part-time teacher.
  • Nina Moss – Good Hope High School teacher.
  • Kristi Barnette – Good Hope Primary teacher.
  • Jacob Antonio – Hanceville High School teacher.
  • Braxton Mann – Hanceville High School teacher.
  • Christina Watson – Hanceville High School teacher.
  • Katharine Fuqua – Harmony teacher.
  • William Tidwell – Harmony teacher.
  • Andrew Sims – Holly Pond High School assistant principal.
  • Jordan Bradford – Parkside teacher.
  • Brianna Hill – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.
  • Amy Payne – Vinemont Elementary teacher.
  • Audrey Terry – Vinemont Elementary teacher.
  • Gwendel Waters – West Point Elementary assistant principal.
  • Rebecca Drummond – West Point High School TEAMS teacher.
  • Tracey Fowler – West Point Middle School teacher.

Approved the conditional appointment of the following  personnel:

  • Jordan Burns – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
  • Katherine Chapin – Cold Springs Elementary TEAMS contract Math teacher.
  • Jonah Trotter – Cold Springs High School secondary special education teacher.
  • Shawna Chop – Fairview Elementary School teacher.
  • Alice Dutton – Fairview Elementary School physical education teacher.
  • Erica Rutherford – Fairview Elementary probationary principal.
  • Samantha Walker – Fairview Elementary School teacher.
  • Jaycey Moore – Good Hope Elementary School counselor.
  • Samuel Jones – Good Hope High School social science teacher.
  • Rachel Self – Good Hope High School English teacher.
  • Victoria Bartee – Good Hope Middle School TEAMS contract Math teacher.
  • Jon Campbell – Good Hope Middle School English teacher.
  • Bridget Elrod – Good Hope Middle School special education teacher.
  • Kelly Hayes – Good Hope Primary STEAM teacher.
  • William Sellers – Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.
  • LeeAnn Griner – Holly Pond Elementary special education teacher.
  • Hanna McDonald – Holly Pond Elementary teacher.
  • Jacob Russell – Holly Pond Elementary/Middle School assistant principal.
  • Adrien Adams – Holly Pond Middle School physical education teacher.
  • Candace Adair – Parkside Elementary teacher.
  • Sarah Hill – Parkside Elementary teacher.
  • Justina Radcliff – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.
  • Tina Hagemore Vinemont Elementary School teacher.
  • Kaydi Woodard – Vinemont High School physical education teacher.
  • Cameron Bates – West Point Middle School special education teacher.

Approved the following substitutes:

  • Damian Davis – Bus driver.
  • Gregory Henry Jr. – Bus driver.
  • Victoria McCrane – Bus driver.
  • Sherry Dukes – Certified Nurse Practioner.
  • Mckensie Anderson – Custodian.
  • Sherry Dukes – Custodian.
  • Chase Dupree – Custodian.
  • Randy Holcomb – Custodian.
  • Samantha Trotter – Custodian.
  • Ryan Whisenhunt – Custodian.
  • Valerie Stewart – Support.
  • Samantha Trotter – Support.
  • Deborah Twilley – Support.
  • Erica Watts – Support.
  • Jessica Adcock – Teacher.
  • Mckensie Anderson – Teacher.
  • Marleigh Arthur – Teacher.
  • Marian Braswell – Teacher.
  • Morgan Barton – Teacher.
  • Bambi Cervantes – Teacher.
  • Sherry Dukes – Teacher.
  • Katelyn Evans – Teacher.
  • Sierra Handley – Teacher.
  • Alexis Harbison – Teacher.
  • Morgan Martin – Teacher.
  • Hiley Moore – Teacher.
  • Julia Pesina – Teacher.
  • Lori Rodgers – Teacher.
  • Christina Stricklin – Teacher.
  • Evan Taunton – Teacher.
  • Samantha Trotter – Teacher.
  • Erica Watts – Teacher.

Approved the following voluntary transfers:

  • Jennie Bradford – From Cullman Area Technology Academy JAG Program specialist to CATA credit recovery facilitator.
  • Christopher Chamblee – From Vinemont Middle School contract principal to districtwide transportation director.
  • Justin Day – From districtwide computer technician to districtwide application support specialist.
  • Rhonda Corder – From Child Development Center special education teacher to CDC assistant principal.
  • Vince Williams – From Good Hope High School bus driver to CDC bus driver.
  • Taylor Ham – From Cold Springs High School behavior support assistant to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.
  • Kaylin-Kate Tuten – From Cold Springs Elementary School special education teacher to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.
  • Andrew Adams – From Good Hope High School social science teacher to Cold Springs High School social science teacher.
  • Magan Grigsby – From Hanceville Elementary math coach to Fairview Elementary math coach.
  • Shanda Garner – From Good Hope Primary contract principal to Good Hope Elementary teacher.
  • Amanda Swann – Good Hope Elementary teacher to Good Hope Elementary math coach.
  • Stephanie Abbott – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.
  • Kellie Curtis – From Harmony special education teacher to Good Hope High School special education teacher.
  • Caragan Rice – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.
  • Christy Tapscott – From Good Hope Primary library media specialist to Good Hope High School library media specialist.
  • Raeven Aby – From Good Hope High School library media specialist to Good Hope Primary library media specialist.
  • Krystal Ayers – From Welti Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.
  • Tiffany Gambrill – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary reading specialist.
  • Tena Hopson – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary math coach.
  • Tonya Hamiliton – From Hanceville Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.
  • Ashley Uhrig – From Good Hope Primary/Elementary principal to Good Hope Primary probationary principal.
  • Ashley Dempsey – From Hanceville Elementary library media specialist to Hanceville Elementary math coach.
  • Troy Taylor – From Hanceville Elementary assistant principal to Hanceville Elementary probationary principal.
  • Teri Pitts – From Welti Elementary teacher to Hanceville Elementary teacher.
  • Madalyn Brown – From Vinemont Middle School English teacher to Hanceville Middle School English teacher.
  • Kimberly Lewis – From Good Hope High School part-time physical education teacher to Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.
  • Michael Lindsey – From West Point Elementary contract principal to Hanceville Primary contract principal.
  • Rachael Howze – From Harmony Elementary teacher to Harmony math coach.
  • Shawna Finley – From Holly Pond Elementary teacher to Holly Pond Elementary math coach.
  • Karen Sparks – From Holly Pond K-8 contract principal to Holly Pond Elementary contract principal.
  • Adriana Skutchan – From Good Hope High School assistant principal to Holly Pond High School assistant principal.
  • Allyson Waldrop – From Central Office social worker to Holly Pond Middle School counselor.
  • Daniel Weaver – From Holly Pond K-8 assistant principal to Holly Pond Middle School probationary principal.
  • Jennifer Hays – From Welti Elementary teacher to Parkside Elementary teacher.
  • Summer Moon – From Parkside Elementary teacher to Parkside math coach.
  • Roy Johnson – From Vinemont High School assistant principal to Vinemont Middle School probationary principal.
  • Cody Harris – From Vinemont High School physical education teacher to Vinemont High School assistant principal.
  • Jason Teichmiller – From CDC bus driver to Vinemont High School bus driver.
  • Cari Oliver – From Harmony TEAMS contract math teacher to Vinemont Middle School TEAMS contract math teacher.
  • Megan Newman – From Welti Elementary teacher to Welti Elementary math coach.
  • Shannon Anderson – From West Point High School assistant principal to West Point Elementay probationary principal.
  • Lili Lee – From Parkside Elementary teacher to West Point Intermediate teacher.
  • Stephanie Ashley – From West Point Elementary teacher to West Point Middle teacher.
  • Allison Morgan – From West Point Intermediate teacher to West Point Middle teacher.

Approved the following summer workers:

  • Rudi Barnette – Maintenance.
  • Brylee Benefield – Maintenance.
  • Gannon Bowerman – Maintenance.
  • Braxton Broad – Maintenance.
  • Keelan Coleman – Maintenance.
  • Campbell Koch – Maintenance.
  • Avery Mayo – Maintenance.
  • Braidyn McCluskey – Maintenance.
  • Lilie McCluskey – Mainenance.
  • Jolee McHan – Maintenance.
  • Aubry Scott – Maintenance.
  • Elisha Sharpe – Maintenance.
  • Alexandria Steed – Maintenance.
  • Noah Barnette – Maintenance group leader.
  • Jackson Jenkins – Maintenance group leader.
  • Matthew McCulloch – Maintenance group leader.

Approved the following CDC extended school year teachers:

  • Karlie Baker
  • Whitney Cole
  • Rebecca Kirk
  • Amanda Martin
  • Destiny Marsh
  • Michelle Schlosser
  • Kathryn Spencer

Approved the following CDC extended school year aides:

  • Kimberly Baggett
  • Amanda Jones
  • Alicia Maddux
  • Rebecca Pearl

Approved to notify the following support personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts:

  • David Wallace – CDC bus driver.
  • Heather Winger – Welti Elementary bus driver.
  • Emily Williams – West Point Elementary custodian.
  • LaCosta McNabb – West Point Elementary secretary.

Approved to notify the following certified personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts:

  • Thomas Hargrave – Good Hope High School band director.
  • Rosemary Adams – Good Hope Middle School library media specialist.
  • Kelsey Skelton – Good Hope Middle School special education teacher.
  • Erick Moore – Hanceville Elementary teacher.
  • Marissa Lee – Hanceville Middle School English teacher.
  • Dacia Wynn – Harmony Elementary teacher.
  • Karla King – Holly Pond K-8 teacher.
  • Michelle Carpenter – Holly Pond K-8 teacher.
  • Amanda Tucker – Parkside Elementary teacher.
  • Chassidy Eller – Welti Elementary Pre-K lead teacher.
  • Lauren Colvin – West Point Elementary teacher.
  • Elyssa Mead – West Point Elementary teacher.
  • Terri Baker – West Point Intermediate special education teacher.
  • Samantha Bryson – West Point Middle School career preparedness teacher.

