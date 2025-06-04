CCBOE handle end-of-the-year personnel matters Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Cullman County Board of Education shored up its end-of-the-year personnel matters during its final meeting of the school year on Thursday, May 19.

During the meeting the board:

Accepted the following resignations:

Tammy Griffith – CARE teacher.

Jeffrey Harper – Transportation Director.

Mary Leverett – Part-time accountant.

Anna Thompson – Part-time Child Nutrition Program Secretary.

Joy Winchester – Behavior Coach/interventionist.

Miranda Tedder – Child Development Center library media specialist.

Denise Brewer – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.

Tammy West – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.

Mary Hardin – Fairview Elementary temporary auxiliary teacher.

Marty Hardman – Fairview Elementary principal.

Courtney Speegle – Fairview Elementary teacher.

Janice Smith – Fairview High School bus driver.

Pamela Couch – Fast Track for Industry teacher.

Ginger Hogeland – Fast Track for Industry counselor.

Janet Turner – Fast Track for Industry director of workforce education.

Mark Whitley – Good Hope station head.

Larry Brock – Good Hope Elementary bus driver.

Scott Adams – Good Hope High School part-time teacher.

Nina Moss – Good Hope High School teacher.

Kristi Barnette – Good Hope Primary teacher.

Jacob Antonio – Hanceville High School teacher.

Braxton Mann – Hanceville High School teacher.

Christina Watson – Hanceville High School teacher.

Katharine Fuqua – Harmony teacher.

William Tidwell – Harmony teacher.

Andrew Sims – Holly Pond High School assistant principal.

Jordan Bradford – Parkside teacher.

Brianna Hill – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.

Amy Payne – Vinemont Elementary teacher.

Audrey Terry – Vinemont Elementary teacher.

Gwendel Waters – West Point Elementary assistant principal.

Rebecca Drummond – West Point High School TEAMS teacher.

Tracey Fowler – West Point Middle School teacher.

Approved the conditional appointment of the following personnel:

Jordan Burns – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.

Katherine Chapin – Cold Springs Elementary TEAMS contract Math teacher.

Jonah Trotter – Cold Springs High School secondary special education teacher.

Shawna Chop – Fairview Elementary School teacher.

Alice Dutton – Fairview Elementary School physical education teacher.

Erica Rutherford – Fairview Elementary probationary principal.

Samantha Walker – Fairview Elementary School teacher.

Jaycey Moore – Good Hope Elementary School counselor.

Samuel Jones – Good Hope High School social science teacher.

Rachel Self – Good Hope High School English teacher.

Victoria Bartee – Good Hope Middle School TEAMS contract Math teacher.

Jon Campbell – Good Hope Middle School English teacher.

Bridget Elrod – Good Hope Middle School special education teacher.

Kelly Hayes – Good Hope Primary STEAM teacher.

William Sellers – Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.

LeeAnn Griner – Holly Pond Elementary special education teacher.

Hanna McDonald – Holly Pond Elementary teacher.

Jacob Russell – Holly Pond Elementary/Middle School assistant principal.

Adrien Adams – Holly Pond Middle School physical education teacher.

Candace Adair – Parkside Elementary teacher.

Sarah Hill – Parkside Elementary teacher.

Justina Radcliff – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.

Tina Hagemore Vinemont Elementary School teacher.

Kaydi Woodard – Vinemont High School physical education teacher.

Cameron Bates – West Point Middle School special education teacher.

Approved the following substitutes:

Damian Davis – Bus driver.

Gregory Henry Jr. – Bus driver.

Victoria McCrane – Bus driver.

Sherry Dukes – Certified Nurse Practioner.

Mckensie Anderson – Custodian.

Sherry Dukes – Custodian.

Chase Dupree – Custodian.

Randy Holcomb – Custodian.

Samantha Trotter – Custodian.

Ryan Whisenhunt – Custodian.

Valerie Stewart – Support.

Samantha Trotter – Support.

Deborah Twilley – Support.

Erica Watts – Support.

Jessica Adcock – Teacher.

Mckensie Anderson – Teacher.

Marleigh Arthur – Teacher.

Marian Braswell – Teacher.

Morgan Barton – Teacher.

Bambi Cervantes – Teacher.

Sherry Dukes – Teacher.

Katelyn Evans – Teacher.

Sierra Handley – Teacher.

Alexis Harbison – Teacher.

Morgan Martin – Teacher.

Hiley Moore – Teacher.

Julia Pesina – Teacher.

Lori Rodgers – Teacher.

Christina Stricklin – Teacher.

Evan Taunton – Teacher.

Samantha Trotter – Teacher.

Erica Watts – Teacher.

Approved the following voluntary transfers:

Jennie Bradford – From Cullman Area Technology Academy JAG Program specialist to CATA credit recovery facilitator.

Christopher Chamblee – From Vinemont Middle School contract principal to districtwide transportation director.

Justin Day – From districtwide computer technician to districtwide application support specialist.

Rhonda Corder – From Child Development Center special education teacher to CDC assistant principal.

Vince Williams – From Good Hope High School bus driver to CDC bus driver.

Taylor Ham – From Cold Springs High School behavior support assistant to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.

Kaylin-Kate Tuten – From Cold Springs Elementary School special education teacher to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.

Andrew Adams – From Good Hope High School social science teacher to Cold Springs High School social science teacher.

Magan Grigsby – From Hanceville Elementary math coach to Fairview Elementary math coach.

Shanda Garner – From Good Hope Primary contract principal to Good Hope Elementary teacher.

Amanda Swann – Good Hope Elementary teacher to Good Hope Elementary math coach.

Stephanie Abbott – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.

Kellie Curtis – From Harmony special education teacher to Good Hope High School special education teacher.

Caragan Rice – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.

Christy Tapscott – From Good Hope Primary library media specialist to Good Hope High School library media specialist.

Raeven Aby – From Good Hope High School library media specialist to Good Hope Primary library media specialist.

Krystal Ayers – From Welti Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.

Tiffany Gambrill – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary reading specialist.

Tena Hopson – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary math coach.

Tonya Hamiliton – From Hanceville Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.

Ashley Uhrig – From Good Hope Primary/Elementary principal to Good Hope Primary probationary principal.

Ashley Dempsey – From Hanceville Elementary library media specialist to Hanceville Elementary math coach.

Troy Taylor – From Hanceville Elementary assistant principal to Hanceville Elementary probationary principal.

Teri Pitts – From Welti Elementary teacher to Hanceville Elementary teacher.

Madalyn Brown – From Vinemont Middle School English teacher to Hanceville Middle School English teacher.

Kimberly Lewis – From Good Hope High School part-time physical education teacher to Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.

Michael Lindsey – From West Point Elementary contract principal to Hanceville Primary contract principal.

Rachael Howze – From Harmony Elementary teacher to Harmony math coach.

Shawna Finley – From Holly Pond Elementary teacher to Holly Pond Elementary math coach.

Karen Sparks – From Holly Pond K-8 contract principal to Holly Pond Elementary contract principal.

Adriana Skutchan – From Good Hope High School assistant principal to Holly Pond High School assistant principal.

Allyson Waldrop – From Central Office social worker to Holly Pond Middle School counselor.

Daniel Weaver – From Holly Pond K-8 assistant principal to Holly Pond Middle School probationary principal.

Jennifer Hays – From Welti Elementary teacher to Parkside Elementary teacher.

Summer Moon – From Parkside Elementary teacher to Parkside math coach.

Roy Johnson – From Vinemont High School assistant principal to Vinemont Middle School probationary principal.

Cody Harris – From Vinemont High School physical education teacher to Vinemont High School assistant principal.

Jason Teichmiller – From CDC bus driver to Vinemont High School bus driver.

Cari Oliver – From Harmony TEAMS contract math teacher to Vinemont Middle School TEAMS contract math teacher.

Megan Newman – From Welti Elementary teacher to Welti Elementary math coach.

Shannon Anderson – From West Point High School assistant principal to West Point Elementay probationary principal.

Lili Lee – From Parkside Elementary teacher to West Point Intermediate teacher.

Stephanie Ashley – From West Point Elementary teacher to West Point Middle teacher.

Allison Morgan – From West Point Intermediate teacher to West Point Middle teacher.

Approved the following summer workers:

Rudi Barnette – Maintenance.

Brylee Benefield – Maintenance.

Gannon Bowerman – Maintenance.

Braxton Broad – Maintenance.

Keelan Coleman – Maintenance.

Campbell Koch – Maintenance.

Avery Mayo – Maintenance.

Braidyn McCluskey – Maintenance.

Lilie McCluskey – Mainenance.

Jolee McHan – Maintenance.

Aubry Scott – Maintenance.

Elisha Sharpe – Maintenance.

Alexandria Steed – Maintenance.

Noah Barnette – Maintenance group leader.

Jackson Jenkins – Maintenance group leader.

Matthew McCulloch – Maintenance group leader.

Approved the following CDC extended school year teachers:

Karlie Baker

Whitney Cole

Rebecca Kirk

Amanda Martin

Destiny Marsh

Michelle Schlosser

Kathryn Spencer

Approved the following CDC extended school year aides:

Kimberly Baggett

Amanda Jones

Alicia Maddux

Rebecca Pearl

Approved to notify the following support personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts:

David Wallace – CDC bus driver.

Heather Winger – Welti Elementary bus driver.

Emily Williams – West Point Elementary custodian.

LaCosta McNabb – West Point Elementary secretary.

Approved to notify the following certified personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts: