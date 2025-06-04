CCBOE handle end-of-the-year personnel matters
Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
The Cullman County Board of Education shored up its end-of-the-year personnel matters during its final meeting of the school year on Thursday, May 19.
During the meeting the board:
Accepted the following resignations:
- Tammy Griffith – CARE teacher.
- Jeffrey Harper – Transportation Director.
- Mary Leverett – Part-time accountant.
- Anna Thompson – Part-time Child Nutrition Program Secretary.
- Joy Winchester – Behavior Coach/interventionist.
- Miranda Tedder – Child Development Center library media specialist.
- Denise Brewer – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
- Tammy West – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
- Mary Hardin – Fairview Elementary temporary auxiliary teacher.
- Marty Hardman – Fairview Elementary principal.
- Courtney Speegle – Fairview Elementary teacher.
- Janice Smith – Fairview High School bus driver.
- Pamela Couch – Fast Track for Industry teacher.
- Ginger Hogeland – Fast Track for Industry counselor.
- Janet Turner – Fast Track for Industry director of workforce education.
- Mark Whitley – Good Hope station head.
- Larry Brock – Good Hope Elementary bus driver.
- Scott Adams – Good Hope High School part-time teacher.
- Nina Moss – Good Hope High School teacher.
- Kristi Barnette – Good Hope Primary teacher.
- Jacob Antonio – Hanceville High School teacher.
- Braxton Mann – Hanceville High School teacher.
- Christina Watson – Hanceville High School teacher.
- Katharine Fuqua – Harmony teacher.
- William Tidwell – Harmony teacher.
- Andrew Sims – Holly Pond High School assistant principal.
- Jordan Bradford – Parkside teacher.
- Brianna Hill – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.
- Amy Payne – Vinemont Elementary teacher.
- Audrey Terry – Vinemont Elementary teacher.
- Gwendel Waters – West Point Elementary assistant principal.
- Rebecca Drummond – West Point High School TEAMS teacher.
- Tracey Fowler – West Point Middle School teacher.
Approved the conditional appointment of the following personnel:
- Jordan Burns – Cold Springs Elementary teacher.
- Katherine Chapin – Cold Springs Elementary TEAMS contract Math teacher.
- Jonah Trotter – Cold Springs High School secondary special education teacher.
- Shawna Chop – Fairview Elementary School teacher.
- Alice Dutton – Fairview Elementary School physical education teacher.
- Erica Rutherford – Fairview Elementary probationary principal.
- Samantha Walker – Fairview Elementary School teacher.
- Jaycey Moore – Good Hope Elementary School counselor.
- Samuel Jones – Good Hope High School social science teacher.
- Rachel Self – Good Hope High School English teacher.
- Victoria Bartee – Good Hope Middle School TEAMS contract Math teacher.
- Jon Campbell – Good Hope Middle School English teacher.
- Bridget Elrod – Good Hope Middle School special education teacher.
- Kelly Hayes – Good Hope Primary STEAM teacher.
- William Sellers – Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.
- LeeAnn Griner – Holly Pond Elementary special education teacher.
- Hanna McDonald – Holly Pond Elementary teacher.
- Jacob Russell – Holly Pond Elementary/Middle School assistant principal.
- Adrien Adams – Holly Pond Middle School physical education teacher.
- Candace Adair – Parkside Elementary teacher.
- Sarah Hill – Parkside Elementary teacher.
- Justina Radcliff – Districtwide speech/language pathologist.
- Tina Hagemore Vinemont Elementary School teacher.
- Kaydi Woodard – Vinemont High School physical education teacher.
- Cameron Bates – West Point Middle School special education teacher.
Approved the following substitutes:
- Damian Davis – Bus driver.
- Gregory Henry Jr. – Bus driver.
- Victoria McCrane – Bus driver.
- Sherry Dukes – Certified Nurse Practioner.
- Mckensie Anderson – Custodian.
- Sherry Dukes – Custodian.
- Chase Dupree – Custodian.
- Randy Holcomb – Custodian.
- Samantha Trotter – Custodian.
- Ryan Whisenhunt – Custodian.
- Valerie Stewart – Support.
- Samantha Trotter – Support.
- Deborah Twilley – Support.
- Erica Watts – Support.
- Jessica Adcock – Teacher.
- Mckensie Anderson – Teacher.
- Marleigh Arthur – Teacher.
- Marian Braswell – Teacher.
- Morgan Barton – Teacher.
- Bambi Cervantes – Teacher.
- Sherry Dukes – Teacher.
- Katelyn Evans – Teacher.
- Sierra Handley – Teacher.
- Alexis Harbison – Teacher.
- Morgan Martin – Teacher.
- Hiley Moore – Teacher.
- Julia Pesina – Teacher.
- Lori Rodgers – Teacher.
- Christina Stricklin – Teacher.
- Evan Taunton – Teacher.
- Samantha Trotter – Teacher.
- Erica Watts – Teacher.
Approved the following voluntary transfers:
- Jennie Bradford – From Cullman Area Technology Academy JAG Program specialist to CATA credit recovery facilitator.
- Christopher Chamblee – From Vinemont Middle School contract principal to districtwide transportation director.
- Justin Day – From districtwide computer technician to districtwide application support specialist.
- Rhonda Corder – From Child Development Center special education teacher to CDC assistant principal.
- Vince Williams – From Good Hope High School bus driver to CDC bus driver.
- Taylor Ham – From Cold Springs High School behavior support assistant to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.
- Kaylin-Kate Tuten – From Cold Springs Elementary School special education teacher to Cold Springs Elementary School teacher.
- Andrew Adams – From Good Hope High School social science teacher to Cold Springs High School social science teacher.
- Magan Grigsby – From Hanceville Elementary math coach to Fairview Elementary math coach.
- Shanda Garner – From Good Hope Primary contract principal to Good Hope Elementary teacher.
- Amanda Swann – Good Hope Elementary teacher to Good Hope Elementary math coach.
- Stephanie Abbott – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.
- Kellie Curtis – From Harmony special education teacher to Good Hope High School special education teacher.
- Caragan Rice – From CDC bus driver to Good Hope High School bus driver.
- Christy Tapscott – From Good Hope Primary library media specialist to Good Hope High School library media specialist.
- Raeven Aby – From Good Hope High School library media specialist to Good Hope Primary library media specialist.
- Krystal Ayers – From Welti Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.
- Tiffany Gambrill – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary reading specialist.
- Tena Hopson – From Good Hope Primary teacher to Good Hope Primary math coach.
- Tonya Hamiliton – From Hanceville Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary teacher.
- Ashley Uhrig – From Good Hope Primary/Elementary principal to Good Hope Primary probationary principal.
- Ashley Dempsey – From Hanceville Elementary library media specialist to Hanceville Elementary math coach.
- Troy Taylor – From Hanceville Elementary assistant principal to Hanceville Elementary probationary principal.
- Teri Pitts – From Welti Elementary teacher to Hanceville Elementary teacher.
- Madalyn Brown – From Vinemont Middle School English teacher to Hanceville Middle School English teacher.
- Kimberly Lewis – From Good Hope High School part-time physical education teacher to Hanceville Middle School physical education teacher.
- Michael Lindsey – From West Point Elementary contract principal to Hanceville Primary contract principal.
- Rachael Howze – From Harmony Elementary teacher to Harmony math coach.
- Shawna Finley – From Holly Pond Elementary teacher to Holly Pond Elementary math coach.
- Karen Sparks – From Holly Pond K-8 contract principal to Holly Pond Elementary contract principal.
- Adriana Skutchan – From Good Hope High School assistant principal to Holly Pond High School assistant principal.
- Allyson Waldrop – From Central Office social worker to Holly Pond Middle School counselor.
- Daniel Weaver – From Holly Pond K-8 assistant principal to Holly Pond Middle School probationary principal.
- Jennifer Hays – From Welti Elementary teacher to Parkside Elementary teacher.
- Summer Moon – From Parkside Elementary teacher to Parkside math coach.
- Roy Johnson – From Vinemont High School assistant principal to Vinemont Middle School probationary principal.
- Cody Harris – From Vinemont High School physical education teacher to Vinemont High School assistant principal.
- Jason Teichmiller – From CDC bus driver to Vinemont High School bus driver.
- Cari Oliver – From Harmony TEAMS contract math teacher to Vinemont Middle School TEAMS contract math teacher.
- Megan Newman – From Welti Elementary teacher to Welti Elementary math coach.
- Shannon Anderson – From West Point High School assistant principal to West Point Elementay probationary principal.
- Lili Lee – From Parkside Elementary teacher to West Point Intermediate teacher.
- Stephanie Ashley – From West Point Elementary teacher to West Point Middle teacher.
- Allison Morgan – From West Point Intermediate teacher to West Point Middle teacher.
Approved the following summer workers:
- Rudi Barnette – Maintenance.
- Brylee Benefield – Maintenance.
- Gannon Bowerman – Maintenance.
- Braxton Broad – Maintenance.
- Keelan Coleman – Maintenance.
- Campbell Koch – Maintenance.
- Avery Mayo – Maintenance.
- Braidyn McCluskey – Maintenance.
- Lilie McCluskey – Mainenance.
- Jolee McHan – Maintenance.
- Aubry Scott – Maintenance.
- Elisha Sharpe – Maintenance.
- Alexandria Steed – Maintenance.
- Noah Barnette – Maintenance group leader.
- Jackson Jenkins – Maintenance group leader.
- Matthew McCulloch – Maintenance group leader.
Approved the following CDC extended school year teachers:
- Karlie Baker
- Whitney Cole
- Rebecca Kirk
- Amanda Martin
- Destiny Marsh
- Michelle Schlosser
- Kathryn Spencer
Approved the following CDC extended school year aides:
- Kimberly Baggett
- Amanda Jones
- Alicia Maddux
- Rebecca Pearl
Approved to notify the following support personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts:
- David Wallace – CDC bus driver.
- Heather Winger – Welti Elementary bus driver.
- Emily Williams – West Point Elementary custodian.
- LaCosta McNabb – West Point Elementary secretary.
Approved to notify the following certified personnel of the non-renewal of their contracts:
- Thomas Hargrave – Good Hope High School band director.
- Rosemary Adams – Good Hope Middle School library media specialist.
- Kelsey Skelton – Good Hope Middle School special education teacher.
- Erick Moore – Hanceville Elementary teacher.
- Marissa Lee – Hanceville Middle School English teacher.
- Dacia Wynn – Harmony Elementary teacher.
- Karla King – Holly Pond K-8 teacher.
- Michelle Carpenter – Holly Pond K-8 teacher.
- Amanda Tucker – Parkside Elementary teacher.
- Chassidy Eller – Welti Elementary Pre-K lead teacher.
- Lauren Colvin – West Point Elementary teacher.
- Elyssa Mead – West Point Elementary teacher.
- Terri Baker – West Point Intermediate special education teacher.
- Samantha Bryson – West Point Middle School career preparedness teacher.