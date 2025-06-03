Mike Dean named permanent city schools athletic director Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Cullman City Schools officially announced Mike Dean as its permanent Athletic Director during a special called meeting on Friday, May 30.

Dean has acted as the district’s interim director for the last six months after stepping in for former director Mark Stephens in December 2024.

In a press release Cullman City Schools noted how instrumental Dean has been in several instrumental hirings within the athletic program such as Women’s Basketball coach Tammy West and softball coach Drew Bryson.

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff expressed his confidence in Dean, stating, “Just in six months of working with him in the interim role, I have learned firsthand about Mike’s proactive approach and his commitment to student athletes. He exemplifies dedication, problem-solving skills, and a genuine concern for all athletic programs — from Cheer and Archery to Baseball and Football.”

In other business the board:

— Approved the retirement of Head Start Manager Heather Battles.

— Accepted the resignation of West Elementary teacher Kelly Hayes.

— Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:

– Megan Hackbarth – Instructional assistant itinerant at Cullman City Primary School.

– Meagan Jones – Special education teacher at West Elementary.

-Allison Lovelady – East Elementary School teacher.

-Kristy McCrickard – Cullman High School teacher.

-Stephen Tarvin – Special Education teacher at East Elementary.

-Tammy West – Physical Education teacher at Cullman High School.