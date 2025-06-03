Holly Pond recognizes long-time council member Paul Brown Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

HOLLY POND — The town of Holly Pond recognized long-time council member Paul Brown for his decades of service on Monday, June 2.

Brown has served on the council for 37 years since he was first elected in 1988. Mayor Carla Hart concluded Monday’s council meeting by recognizing the accomplishment by presenting Brown with a plaque from the Alabama League of Municipalities.

The council also announced its plans to release bid specifications for the repaving of Finley Circle. The bids will be opened during a special called meeting on Monday, June 23 at 5 p.m. at Holly Pond Town Hall.

In other business, the council approved a bid of $4,355 to re-stripe the parking lot of the town’s sports complex.