Well-wishers say goodbye to Sacred Heart’s Egan as he leaves for new parish Published 8:29 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in downtown Cullman, blessed parishioners and friends who attended his farewell celebration Sunday, June 1. The standing-room-only event featured three hours of a continuous line of well-wishers expressing their thoughts and appreciation for Egan’s service, leadership and fellowship during the past 16 years of his tenure at the 150 year-old Catholic Church.

Deacon Ken Kreps served as emcee for this event, during which he read a proclamation from Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, which highlighted Egan’s impact on the local community, as well as his dedicated service to his church and to Sacred Heart School. Various speakers took to the podium to highlight their interactions with Egan over the years. In addition, he was presented with several special gifts, one being a watercolor by one of his parishioners, John Sachs, as well as a rendition of Sacred Heart School from the faculty, staff and students.

A pictorial book featuring events from his first days at Sacred Heart up to the present, was presented which included the signatures and well-wishers of those in attendance.

The church’s Altar Society, with the help of the Knights of Columbus, provided food.

Egan will be leaving to become Pastor of St. Michaels Catholic Church in northwest St. Florian, Alabama this week. While the parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus are extremely sad to have him leave, they are sending their very best wishes and blessings with him as he begins his new pastoral assignment.

This weekend Sacred Heart of Jesus will welcome their new Pastor, Fr. Linus Klucsarits, OSB, to their congregation as they begin a new period in their 150 years of Catholic worship and service in Cullman.