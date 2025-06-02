Cullman’s Cody Goodwin commissioned as Second Lieutenant in US Army Published 9:28 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

In a historic moment for the school, Freed-Hardeman University’s spring 2025 commencement ceremony celebrated the first-ever commissioning of an Army officer, as new graduate Cody Goodwin, of Cullman, officially transitioned from student to second lieutenant in the United States Army. This achievement was made possible through FHU’s partnership with the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Army ROTC Skyhawk Battalion.

For Goodwin, who also graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in law and politics, the moment marked a significant step in his personal and career goals.

“While the idea of becoming an officer has been something I’ve thought about since high school, while taking JROTC, I was beyond blessed to have the opportunity to join ROTC at FHU back in August of 2021. That decision started my initial journey,” Goodwin said.

A time-honored tradition, the commissioning ceremony included the Bar Pinning, the presentation of the Certificate of Commission, the Silver Dollar Salute, and finally the administration of the Oath of Office. Assisting in the solemn occasion were Lieutenant Colonel House, Sergeant First Class Gomez and Sergeant Marcus James.

Goodwin shared his pride in his new responsibility, looking forward to the good he will soon be able to do in the world.

“Commissioning is one of the first steps that allows a leader to prioritize the needs of others before themselves,” he said. “The core of the oath we take is a selfless commitment to becoming an advocate and bearer of truth while continuing the traditions and values we hold so dear in a country we love. The world is always so set on tearing itself apart, but taking a step like this has the ability to put some good back into it.”

Following his graduation and commission, Goodwin plans to pursue his Master of Divinity at Freed-Hardeman in the fall and hopes to become an Army chaplain. In his other ambitions, he wants to move to Nashville to either pursue a career working in the music industry or as a lobbyist.

