1 dead after ‘domestic-related incident’ Published 4:50 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

One person is dead after a June 1 “domestic-related incident,” incident in Colony.

According to a press release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “domestic-related incident” that resulted in a stabbing. According to the statement, deputies and investigators secured the scene and provided assistant to the stabbing victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victim died from their injuries according to the statement.

Sheriff Matt Gentry confirmed that one individual was detained in connection with the incident, and authorities assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. The sheriff’s office is working alongside the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office to determine charges as the investigation continues. No arrest has been made at this time.

No further information was released as the investigation is ongoing.