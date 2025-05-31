ALL-STATE BASEBALL: Vinemont’s Cornelius named Class 3A Coach of the Year Published 5:05 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 1

Hunter Cornelius took Vinemont’s baseball program to unprecedented heights this past season.

His recognition followed Saturday when the Alabama Sports Writers Association named him Class 3A Coach of the Year upon the release of the 2025 All-State baseball team.

Cornelius led the Eagles to a 26-12 record, an area championship and the program’s first Class 3A quarterfinal berth. Vinemont was also the first Cullman County team to reach the third round in 34 years.