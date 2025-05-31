ALL-STATE BASEBALL: Addison’s Wilkins headlines local contingent as Class 1A Hitter of the Year Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Several local standouts recognized by ASWA

Jed Wilkins tore the cover off the ball this past season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association took full notice and rewarded the Addison senior appropriately.

Wilkins garnered Class 1A Hitter of the Year honors when the 2025 All-State baseball team was announced Saturday by the ASWA, which also recognized numerous other standouts in The Times’ coverage area.

Addison’s Kiah Lake (Class 1A pitcher), Cullman’s Cooper Loftin (Class 6A pitcher) and Vinemont’s Jake Hale (Class 3A designated hitter) joined Wilkins (Class 1A outfielder) as first-team selections, while Addison’s Stone Talley (Class 1A infielder), Vinemont’s Owen McKinney (Class 3A infielder) and Kayden Henderson (Class 3A outfielder) earned second-team recognition.

The All-State baseball team is handpicked by the ASWA’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of outstanding athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.

See below for capsules on local players spotlighted by the ASWA — of which The Times is a voting member — as well as the complete All-State baseball team.

Name: Jed Wilkins

School: Addison

Class: 1A

All-State Status: Hitter of the Year | First-Team Outfielder

Highlights: Compiled a .500 average with a .592 on-base percentage, 1.384 OPS, 60 hits, 51 runs, 34 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, 18 walks, 15 doubles and six home runs.

Name: Kiah Lake

School: Addison

Class: 1A

All-State Status: First-Team Pitcher

Highlights: Compiled a 2.44 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .140 batting average against en route to an 11-1 record.

Name: Cooper Loftin

School: Cullman

Class: 6A

All-State Status: First-Team Pitcher

Highlights: Compiled a 1.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. Held opposing hitters to a .169 batting average against en route to an 8-2 record.

Name: Jake Hale

School: Vinemont

Class: 3A

All-State Status: First-Team Designated Hitter

Highlights: Compiled a .412 average with a .470 on-base percentage, 1.057 OPS, 61 hits, 44 RBIs, 38 runs, 15 doubles, 13 walks, nine stolen bases and four triples.

Name: Stone Talley

School: Addison

Class: 1A

All-State Status: Second-Team Infielder

Highlights: Compiled a .419 average with a .541 on-base percentage, 1.182 OPS, 49 hits, 43 runs, 37 stolen bases, 31 RBIs, 18 walks, 15 doubles and three home runs.

Name: Owen McKenney

School: Vinemont

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Second-Team Infielder

Highlights: Compiled a .419 average with a .523 on-base percentage, 1.096 OPS, 49 hits, 40 RBIs, 30 runs, 12 walks, seven doubles and three home runs.

Name: Kayden Henderson

School: Vinemont

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Second-Team Outfielder

Highlights: Compiled a .381 average with a .462 on-base percentage, .939 OPS, 51 hits, 43 runs, 38 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, 14 walks, six doubles and two triples.

CLASS 7A

Player of the year

Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitcher of the year

Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones

Hitter of the year

Rock Gearhart, Fairhope

Coach of the year

Nick Richardson, Tuscaloosa Co.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brady Cavanaugh, Enterprise, Jr.

P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones, Sr.

P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Sr.

C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Sr.

IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

IF: Kole Nicholson, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.

IF: Walker Turner, Enterprise, Jr.

IF: Wyatt Williams, Thompson, Jr.

OF: Will Adams, Hoover, Jr.

OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Sr.

OF: Cross Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

UT: Ma’Kale Holden, Thompson, Sr.

UT: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Sr.

DH: Will Langston, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

DH: Jaxson Wood, Hoover, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jackson Lyles, Robertsdale, Sr.

P: Brooks Mellown, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.

P: Hudson Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr.

P: Will Whatley, Auburn, Sr.

C: Perrin Gomez, Dothan, Jr.

IF: Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

IF: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Sr.

IF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Sr.

IF: Gavin Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

OF: Dillon Adkins, Bob Jones, Sr.

OF: Anderson Harris, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Gavin Maund, Enterprise, Sr.

UT: Joshua Burrell, Grissom, Sr.

UT: Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope, Sr.

DH: Cooper Huffman, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

DH: Angelo Santiago, Auburn, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

P: Will Sparks, Fairhope, Sr.

C: Drew Ollis, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

C: Hudson Smith, James Clemens, So.

IF: Cam Martin, Bob Jones, Sr.

OF: Trey Harville, Austin, Fr.

OF: William Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

UT: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

DH: Jashaun Moten, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.

CLASS 6A

Player of the year

Aiden Hughes, Chelsea

Pitcher of the year

Jace Meadows, Hartselle

Hitter of the year

Caiden Combs, Gardendale

Coach of the year

Brad Phillips, Hartselle

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Aiden Hughes, Chelsea, Sr.

P: Cooper Loftin, Cullman, Sr.

P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Sr.

P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Sr.

C: Hudson Gilman, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Sam Arnold, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

IF: Andrew Beaverson, Hazel Green, Jr.

IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Sr.

IF: Easton Nelms, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Sr.

OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Sr.

OF: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Sr.

UT: Asher Doepel, Hartselle, Jr.

UT: Andrew Oelke, Buckhorn, Sr.

DH: Cruise Baker, Hartselle, Jr.

DH: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Evan Malone, Northridge, Jr.

P: Cade Mason, Saraland, So.

P: Bryant Diddell, Mountain Brook, Jr.

P: Connor Stiles, Hartselle, Jr.

C: Price Stephens, Gulf Shores, Jr.

IF: Braden Abernathy, Buckhorn, Sr.

IF: Will Dobbins, Homewood, Sr.

IF: Ty Marsh, Hartselle, Sr.

IF: Jacob O’Bryan, Gulf Shores, Jr.

OF: Jaden Charles, Hazel Green, Sr.

OF: Cole Miles, Hartselle, Jr.

OF: Lakelon Ray, Spanish Fort, Sr.

UT: Newton Gardner, Spanish Fort, Sr.

UT: Hudson Marks, Athens, Jr.

DH: Colton Armstrong, Russell Co., Sr.

DH: Paul Barnett, Mountain Brook, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Mitchell Adams, McGill-Toolen, Jr.

P: Corbin Driskell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

C: Peyton Moss, Pell City, Sr.

C: Harris Penley, Decatur, Jr.

IF: Reid Maniscalco, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Thomas Woolf, Northridge, Sr.

OF: Jackson Stallworth, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

OF: Ashton Dickey, Athens, Sr.

UT: Marcus Lawler, Oxford, Jr.

UT: Paxton Stallings, Chelsea, Sr.

DH: Jake Franklin, Rehobeth, Sr.

DH: Jarret Scott, Helena, Sr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year

Eric Hines, American Christian

Pitcher of the year

Jack Doyle, Madison Academy

Hitter of the year

Eric Hines, American Christian

Coach of the year

Owen Davis, Elberta

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jack Doyle, Madison Academy, Sr.

P: Brady Harrison, Elberta, Sr.

P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Sr.

P: Seth Turner, Marbury, Sr.

C: John Stowers, St. Paul’s, Jr.

IF: Tee Foster, Madison Academy, Sr.

IF: Bennett Green, Northside, 27

IF: Edward Mcleod, St. Paul’s, Sr.

IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, Jr.

OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Sr.

OF: Evan Lightsey, American Christian, Sr.

OF: Conner Nelson, Leeds, Sr.

UT: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.

UT: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Sr.

DH: Myles Johnson, Madison Academy, Sr.

DH: Brooks McDonald, St. Paul’s, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Riley Hall, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

P: Ivan Hand, Briarwood, Fr.

P: Bradley Irish, St. Paul’s, Sr.

P: Carter Samueslon, Springville, Sr.

C: Trent Wilson, Scottsboro, Sr.

IF: Sage Bennett, Boaz, So.

IF: Jace Dean, Headland, Fr.

IF: Cade Durrett, American Christian, Sr.

IF: Chase Vaznaian, Charles Henderson, Jr.

OF: Brayden Entrekin, Russellville, Fr.

OF: Adan Ramey, Elberta, Sr.

OF: Fisher Roberts, Northside, Sr.

UT: Ty Bedell, Leeds, Sr.

UT: Jacob Driver, Marbury, Sr.

DH: Hunter Elmore, American Christian, Fr.

DH: Koen Sampley, Marbury, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Riley Cravey, Andalusia, Jr.

P: Sam Hill, Corner, Sr.

C: Jackson Allred, Elberta, Sr.

C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Sr.

IF: Kaden Baxter, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.

IF: Austin Davis, Elmore Co., Sr.

OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Zechariah Lemon, Jacksonville, Sr.

UT: Ty Waters, UMS-Wright, Jr.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year

Garrett Reid, Deshler

Pitcher of the year

Macain McMillan, Bibb Co.

Hitter of the year

Damon DeVine, Etowah

Coach of the year

Justin Cantrell, Deshler

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brody Black, Oak Grove, Sr.

P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Sr.

P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, Jr.

P: Price Thornton, Deshler, Jr.

C: Jacob Alexander, Deshler, Sr.

IF: Matt Ashberry, Straughn, Jr.

IF: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Sr.

IF: Wiley Hicks, Oak Grove, Jr.

IF: Jameson Scissum, Etowah, Sr.

OF: Cash Harrell, Opp, Jr.

OF: Ty Morris, Houston Academy, So.

OF: Hayden Pope, New Brockton, Sr.

UT: Damon DeVine, Etowah, Sr.

UT: Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Sr.

DH: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Sr.

DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Bray Goode, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Ethan McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.

P: Porter Nelson, Opp, So.

P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

C: Cooper McNutt, Haleyville, Sr.

IF: Jace Duckett, Madison Co., So.

IF: Bodie Giddiens, Bibb Co., Sr.

IF: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, So.

IF: Carson Tittle, Cherokee Co., Sr.

OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Sr.

OF: Gabe Glover, Houston Academy, Sr.

OF: Jay Marbutt, Haleyville, Sr.

UT: Dawson Cambron, New Hope, Sr.

UT: Reed Bruce, Central-Florence, Jr.

DH: Xavier Boswell, Trinity, Sr.

DH: Antonious Steele, Bibb Co., Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Patton Mitchell, Trinity, Fr.

P: Matthew Steele, Orange Beach, Sr.

C: Dalton Luker, White Plains, Sr.

IF: Will McCullar, Haleyville, Sr.

IF: Carter Stephens, West Morgan, Sr.

OF: Dylan Heald, Indian Springs, Sr.

OF: Xavier Rhine, Bibb Co., Sr.

UT: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

UT: Tucker Hicks, Satsuma, Sr.

DH: Elijah Lambert, Central-Florence, Jr.

DH: Colton Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Pitcher of the year

Tyler Sykes, Glenwood

Hitter of the year

Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Coach of the year

Hunter Cornelius, Vinemont

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Blake Bowman, Prattville Christian, Jr.

P: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Sr.

P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Sr.

P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

C: Ethan Walls, Prattville Christian, Sr.

IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.

IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, Jr.

IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, So.

IF: Bo Mitchell, Rogers, Sr.

OF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Jase Neel, Gordo, Sr.

OF: Tabor Offord, St. James, Sr.

UT: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Sr.

UT: Luke Holbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Sr.

DH: Jackson Burton, Alabama Christian, Jr.

DH: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Charlie Cutler, St. James, Jr.

P: Kyson Key, Winfield, Jr.

P: Isaac Parten, Thomasville, Jr.

C: Seth Williams, Wicksburg, Jr.

IF: Brooks Canady, Providence Christian, Jr.

IF: Walt Hennicke, Winfield, Sr.

IF: Jordon Lankford, Geraldine, Fr.

IF: Owen McKinney, Vinemont, Sr.

OF: Hayden Ballard, Winfield, Jr.

OF: Jack Diefenderfer, Prattville Christian, Jr.

OF: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont, Sr.

UT: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, So.

UT: Brady May, Winfield, Sr.

DH: Corder Hobbs, Elkmont, Sr.

DH: Brandon Whitley, Winfield, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Eli Hubbert, T.R. Miller, Jr.

P: Xavier Luna, Ohatchee, Jr.

C: Jaylen Gangar, Sheffield, So.

C: Jeremiah Killian, Collinsville, So.

IF: Noah McClendon, J.B. Pennington, So.

IF: Chase Utley, Whitesburg Christian, Fr.

OF: William Marks, Montgomery Academy, So.

UT: Cole Austin, Piedmont, Fr.

UT: Dylan Castle, Colbert Co., Sr.

DH: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Sr.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year

Aiden Poe, Vincent

Pitcher of the year

Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian

Hitter of the year

Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage

Coach of the year

Will Austin, Pike Liberal Arts

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, Fr.

P: Braylon Morris, Cottonwood, Sr.

P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Sr.

C: Wells Ganey, Ariton, Jr.

IF: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, Sr.

IF: Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

IF: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Sr.

IF: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Sr.

OF: Grayson Gulde, Vincent, Sr.

OF: Jamarkius Smith, Reeltown, So.

OF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

UT: Landon Archer, Vincent, So.

UT: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

DH: Nate Crooms, Bayshore Christian, Sr.

DH: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Landon Dearmon, Washington Co., Jr.

P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Sr.

P: Carson Harvey, North Sand Mountain, Jr.

P: Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

C: Tyler McClendon, Goshen, Sr.

IF: Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

IF: Austyn Miller, Cottonwood, Sr.

IF: Mikey Poss, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

IF: Hunter Stallings, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

OF: Caleb Edmondson, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

OF: Luke Fowler, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

OF: Logan Williams, Pleasant Valley, So.

UT: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.

UT: Easton Kilpatrick, Ariton, Jr.

DH: Conner Humphrey, Gaston, Sr.

DH: Garrett Whitaker, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Brayden Bailey, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.

P: Jeramiah Thorne, Red Bay, Jr.

C: Jeremy Mehennett, St. Luke’s, Jr.

C: Wyatt Sandlin, Sulligent, Sr.

IF: Cooper Frampton, St. Luke’s, So.

IF: Eben Pritchett, G.W. Long, Jr.

OF: Colton Ashton, Belgreen, Fr.

OF: Kade Brookins, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

UT: Casen Fields, Vincent, Sr.

UT: Jackson Mayo, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.

DH: Jackson Bowen, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

DH: Ford Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year

Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg

Pitcher of the year

Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy

Hitter of the year

Jed Wilkins, Addison

Coach of the year

Jon McKinney, Hackleburg

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Logan Harvey, Appalachian, Sr.

P: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, Jr.

P: Kiah Lake, Addison, Jr.

P: Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy, Jr.

C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Sr.

IF: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, So.

IF: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Sr.

IF: Jon Hasten Stidham, Hackleburg, Sr.

IF: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Sr.

OF: Damien Dickerson, Autauga Academy, Jr.

OF: Easton Walsh, Florala, Jr.

OF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, Sr.

UT: John David Justus, Coosa Christian, Sr.

UT: Cooper Layton, Brantley, Sr.

DH: Brady Keith, Leroy, Sr.

DH: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Caleb Conn, Appalachian, Jr.

P: Logan Dunaway, Autauga Academy, Jr.

P: Ethan Jones, Fayetteville, So.

P: Lawson Whigham, Millry, Sr.

C: Edge Weeks, Hackleburg, Sr.

IF: Noah Bryan, Florala, So.

IF: Phoenix Holyfield, Millry, Sr.

IF: Brady Johnson, Elba, Sr.

IF: Stone Talley, Addison, Jr.

OF: Eli Burns, Fayetteville, Fr.

OF: JC Foster, Leroy, Sr.

OF: Cameron Robertson, Coosa Christian, Sr.

UT: Connor Blackwell, Red Level, Jr.

UT: Jon Kilcrease, Brantley, Sr.

DH: Hayes Garmon, Spring Garden, Sr.

DH: Brody Nelson, Coosa Christian, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Jackson Waite, Millry, Sr.

C: Conner Lane, Meek, Fr.

IF: Cole Brand, Hubbertville, Sr.

IF: Max Wright, South Lamar, Jr.

OF: Tyler Carter, Brantley, Sr.

OF: Austin Dodd, Lynn, Sr.

UT: Ethan Barnes, Athens Bible, So.

UT: Kyle Boice, Billingsley, Jr.

DH: Chaz Branum, Brantley, Jr.

DH: Brenton Cantrell, Fayetteville, So.

AISA

Player of the year

Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside

Pitcher of the year

Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside

Hitter of the year

Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep

Coach of the year

Tony Rasmus, Lakeside

ALL-STATE

P: Eli Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, Sr.

P: Boston Brown, Lakeside, So.

P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

P: Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside, Sr.

C: Tyler-Mark Bullock, Lakeside, Jr.

IF: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian, Jr.

IF: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Sr.

IF: Trent Hayes, Lakeside, So.

IF: Drew Rogers, Southern Academy, Fr.

OF: Max Anderson, Clarke Prep, Sr.

OF: Julian Curry, Wilcox Academy, Jr.

OF: Sandrell Williams, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

UT: Mathew Mize, Patrician, Sr.

UT: Alex Reynolds, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

DH: Conner Britton, Lakeside, Sr.

DH: Landon Rubel, Snook, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Carson Scott, Lakeside, Sr.

P: Jackson Todd, Macon-East, Jr.

C: Kainen Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, So.

C: Brett Hackett, Coosa Valley, Sr.

IF: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

IF: Sam Setzer, Coosa Valley, Jr.

OF: Ethan Carr, Patrician, So.

UT: Tanner Bayles, Clarke Prep, Sr.

UT: Wyatt Martin, Southern Academy, Fr.

DH: Bobraeden Agee, Southern Academy, So.

DH: Bryant Morrison, Macon-East, Sr.