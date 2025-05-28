Jenny Folsom announces re-election bid for Cullman City Council Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Dr. Jenny Folsom has announced her intent to seek re-election to Place 5 on the Cullman City Council. She currently serves as the President of the council and is Chairman of the General Government Committee which includes finance, economic development and human resources.

“Serving the people of Cullman has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Folsom said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard to strengthen public safety, support local businesses, improve infrastructure and ensure that Cullman remains one of the best places in Alabama to live and raise a family.”

Folsom spent her career in education as both a teacher and administrator. After graduating from Cullman High School, she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, a master’s from UAB, and a doctorate degree from the University of Alabama. She spent the last 22 years of her career at Wallace State Community College where she served as Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs.

During her time in office, Folsom has played a role in numerous initiatives that have delivered “tangible results, such as widening AL 157, constructing a new civic center/OmniPlex, securing modern equipment for the police and fire departments and the recent purchase of a new community arts facility. She is especially proud of the renovation of community parks that are now inclusive for children of all ages and abilities.

“I look forward to representing everyone fairly as we move into a new chapter that includes responsible growth, improved infrastructure, and financial stability. While I am proud of what the council has accomplished, there is more work to do,” Folsom said.

According to the press release, one of her top priorities is continuing the work to acquire funding for the widening of the St. Bernard Bridge and addressing issues the city of Cullman is facing such as an increase in traffic and advocating for responsible growth.

During her tenure, Cullman has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in its history. Local industries have invested more than $1 billion into the economy and Cullman continuously ranks #1 in Alabama for expanding industries.

As a career educator, Folsom said she was especially proud of the city’s 10-year commitment of $600,000 per year to the Cullman City Schools long-term capital improvement plan — without increasing taxes.

Folsom stated, “It is a privilege to serve my community. I believe my track record speaks for itself. Cullman deserves leadership that knows the job and is ready to keep delivering on day one. I will listen to the concerns of all community members while continuing to lead with transparency and honesty. I respectfully ask for your vote on August 26.”