Roden awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Evan Roden has been awarded the Tagged for Junior College Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF) Scholarship Banquet held Friday, May 2, in Montgomery. Roden is the son of Rusty and Cyndi Roden of Cullman.

Roden graduated from Holly Pond High School on May 17, and plans to attend Wallace State Community College to pursue a degree in Agricultural Economics and Cybersecurity. The honoree was one of 160 students awarded $152,750 in scholarships by the ACF, which serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. The ACF provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.

Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with more than $1.5 million being awarded to date.