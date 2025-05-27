Relay for Life returns May 31 Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Relay for Life of Cullman County returns Saturday, May 31, at Depot Park in downtown Cullman. The annual walk against cancer will be filled with live entertainment, food trucks, children’s activities, vendors and testimonials from survivors — all dedicated to supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission.

The Survivor’s Brunch will be Wednesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at Cullman Church of Christ, 4345 AL-157, Cullman.

On the day of the walk, Survivor’s will meet for the annual dinner at 5 p.m. at Desperation Church, located across the street from Depot Park.

After the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. survivors and caregivers will walk the first lap at 6:30 p.m.

“Fundraising is especially critical right now, as research efforts, patient support programs and early detection initiatives rely on community-driven contributions. Every dollar raised through Relay for Life funds cancer research, patient services, and life-saving programs,” said event organizer Helen Allen.

To help raise those funds, the Relay for Life car show will be at Depot Park from 5-10 p.m. A $20 entry donation is requested with proceeds benefiting Relay for Life.

“With advancements in treatment and early detection, more people are surviving cancer than ever before — but there is still so much work to be done. That’s why we need the community’s support. Whether you form a team, donate, or become a sponsor, you have the power to make a real impact.”

Allen also stressed the importance of early detection, prevention and education.

“A cancer diagnosis is life-changing, but early detection gives patients the best chance at survival while avoiding aggressive treatments,” she said. “Supporting research means better tests, better treatments, and ultimately, a future free from cancer.”

Volunteers, organizations and businesses still have time to form a team or become a sponsor. Allen invites the community to play a role in funding vital research and patient services that help families right here in Cullman County and beyond.

To register, join a team, make a donation or for more information, visit relayforlife.org/cullmanal or contact Allen at 256-709-4019 or helenma1941@gmail.com. Vendor applications are still being accepted.

For more information about the American Cancer Society, including access to 24/7 assistance, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.