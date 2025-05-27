PREP SPORTS: Several local standouts land spots on North-South All-Star rosters Published 10:56 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association announced on Tuesday this year’s North-South All-Star rosters for baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and golf — and a few local standouts made the cut.

Cullman’s John Lunsford (golf), Cullman’s Allie Krigbaum (tennis), West Point’s Bailey Sutter (golf) and West Point’s Charli Aris (golf) were among the state’s rising seniors to earn spots on their respective North squads.

West Point’s Courtney Coots, meanwhile, will serve as head coach of the North girls golf team.

Each athlete will compete at the annual All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery — scheduled from July 21-25.