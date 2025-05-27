Paul Campbell running for Hanceville mayor Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Paul Campbell has announced his candidacy for mayor of Hanceville.

Campbell has spent more than 20 years as the pastor of Hanceville Methodist Church. Now, he feels called to serve in a new way — by leading this city into a new chapter of opportunity and growth.

“Serving others has always been the purpose of my life,” Campbell said in a press release. “Whether in the pulpit, at a hospital bedside or volunteering in our neighborhoods, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when people come together in service to one another. That same heart for service is what I will bring to the mayor’s office.”

According to the press release, Campbell “has been a steady presence through times of joy and hardship, offering leadership built on integrity, compassion and faith. His campaign will focus on community development, public safety, support for local businesses and creating a transparent government that listens and responds to the people it serves.”

“The role of mayor is not a position of power — it is a position of responsibility,” Campbell said. “I believe the best leaders are those who serve first. That’s how I’ve led for the past 20-plus years, and that’s how I will continue to lead. I would appreciate your prayers and support on August 26.”

Visit “Paul Campbell for Hanceville Mayor” on Facebook for more about Campbell.