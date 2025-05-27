Cullman archery tournament raises almost $5K for breast cancer research Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 4

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama partnered with the Heritage Archery Club and Bowhunters Association of Alabama May 24-25, for the 14th annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D archery tournament. The event took raised almost $5,000 to support breast cancer research in Alabama.

Cullman Community Archery Park welcomed 111 archers of all ages from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee as individuals and in teams to compete in numerous categories, including fixed pins, open class and traditional. Awards were given to the top individual and team archers.

“Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer receives yearly support from our partners and archers alike,” said Beth Davis, President & CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama in a press release. “Knowing that 1 in 8 women and 1 in 726 men are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year … it’s events like these that continue to fund research that can improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for those affected by breast cancer. Yearly events like Bow-Up are essential to our mission.”

Since 2012, Bow-Up has raised almost $250,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. According to the foundation, this continued support has been instrumental in funding cutting-edge, early-stage breast cancer research initiatives in Alabama.

“The impact of this research extends beyond the laboratory, offering hope to the countless survivors and individuals affected by this disease.,” the press release states.

For details on upcoming BCRFA events and how to join the fight against breast cancer including volunteer opportunities, visit bcrfa.org.