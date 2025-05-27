Brad Smith announces re-election bid for Cullman City Council Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Brad Smith has officially announced his candidacy for the Cullman City Council, Place 1 seat in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for Aug. 26. Smith, who was appointed to the council in June 2022 following the passing of former Councilmember Andy Page, serves as the chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Smith is employed as a Senior Account Manager for Ready Mix USA, covering the North Alabama area. He has more than 20 years of experience in the construction and concrete industries.

“I believe in the strength of our community and the power of local leadership to make a real difference. I want to be a voice for my constituents, ensure smart growth and continue the reputation of excellence we have in Cullman,” Smith said in a press release.

During his tenure on the council, Smith has been involved in several initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and city services.

According to the release, Smith “played a key role in the FY25 $188 million budget approved in September 2024, which included infrastructure improvements, development of a new facility for cultural and performing arts and equipment upgrades for fire, police and dispatchers to increase service quality for the citizens of the City of Cullman.”

Smith’s campaign focuses on three main priorities:

— Public Safety: Ensuring that police, fire and emergency services receive the resources and support they need to keep the community safe.

— Economic Development: Advocating for small businesses, revitalizing underutilized areas of the city and supporting our existing industries.

— Education and Infrastructure: Collaborating with local schools and stakeholders to provide quality education and investing in infrastructure improvements to meet the city’s growing needs.

“I am committed to serving the people of Cullman with integrity and dedication,” Smith said. “Together, we can build a stronger, safer and more prosperous community for all.”

Smith and his wife, Cheryl, have been married for 22 years and are both lifelong residents of Cullman. They are the proud parents of two sons who attend Cullman City Schools.