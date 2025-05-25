West Point Scholars’ Bowl celebrated for first national title win Published 11:26 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

Following a successful weekend of graduations, the Cullman County Board of Education recognized a long list of students on Monday, May 19.

One notable group of students recognized, was the West Point High School Scholars’ Bowl A team who, after building a long-standing reputation as a powerhouse team in State and Regional tournaments, earned its first National Championship title in the Traditional Public Schools Division in April. Brodie Henry was honored as an All-Star for correctly answering 101 tossup questions.

The team earned the second-place spot in the 2024 National Academic Quiz Tournament’s Small School division after being bested by Hastings High School from Hudson, New York.

West Point High School teacher Lee Henry, the team’s sponsor, said the team delivered Hastings its first loss in the tournament’s history before facing them once again in the finals. However, he said West Point was poised for a repeat when Hastings took a sizable lead early on in the final matchup.

“We were down by a lot. I called a timeout and talked to the team. We were down by 135 points late in the game. I told them I loved them and that they had proved their point by beating them [Hastings] once. I looked at the points and we had to answer six out of the last seven to win. And, they did it,” Henry said.

Henry added that the group had not lost a single matchup at the county level for the past seven years and were named State Champions three years in a row.

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach these guys,” Henry said.

West Point High School sent two teams to the Small School National Championship Tournament. The A team consisted of Sean Harbison, Henry, Brady Laughlin, Abram Motte and John Davis Yovino. The B team consisted of Starr Boyd, Cole Chamblee, Aaiden Jones, Alen Lechner and Eli Taylor. The B team finished in 33rd place.

Other students recognized by the board included:

— Paxton Plourd from Parkside for being the National Hoop Shoot contest winner.

— The Fairview Elementary robotics team for qualifying for the State tournament.

— The Fairview High School robotics teams who placed third in SCOUT and won the best poster contest in SCOUT class at the Northern Gulf Coast Regional competition.

— The Cold Springs FCCLA for its performance at the State Conference.

— The Cold Springs girls track team for being named State Champions.

— The West Point High School boy’s golf team for being named State Champions.

— Cullman Area Technology Academy student Preston Hanners for winning the District SkillsUSA Job Skills division.

— The CATA robotics teams for earning first place in the State TSA competition.

— The CATA structural engineering teams for placing fourth in the State TSA competition.

— The board also awarded Mason Voce, a special education teacher at the Child Development Center and Hanceville School Resource Officer Darryl Dailey the district’s E5 Excellence Award.

— Voce was nominated by the parents of CDC student Noble Gragg for ensuring that Noble “felt included and valued” in the school’s basketball program.

“Through his thoughts and actions, Mason not only helped Noble grow in confidence but also fostered a sense of belonging and community,” Superintendent Shane Barnette read from Voce’s nomination letter.

Dailey was given the award for his efforts to jump-start Hanceville’s Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence program. This effort also earned Dailey the Alabama LEAD Instructor of the Year award.