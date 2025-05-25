Mark Britton announces candidacy for Cullman City School Board – Place 5

Longtime educator, coach and community leader Mark Britton has officially announced his candidacy for Place 5 on the Cullman City School Board.

With more than three decades of experience in education, Britton retired from coaching in 2017 and from the classroom in 2022.

According to a press release, Britton is stepping forward, to serve the community in a new capacity and help shape the future of Cullman City Schools.

“My heart has always been with the students and teachers of Cullman,” Britton said in the release. “After a career spent on the field and in the classroom, I want to continue serving in a way that puts students first, supports teachers and builds on the strong foundation we’ve established.”

According to the release, “Britton’s dedication to education runs deep — not only through his professional service, but also through his family. His wife, Patti, and daughter, Meaghan, are both current teachers in the Cullman City School District. Now, as a proud grandfather, Britton is committed to helping build a school system that will serve his grandchildren and future generations of Cullman students.”

“I’m running because I believe in public service, and I believe in Cullman. I want to be a voice for our teachers, our families and most importantly, our students. Our schools are the heart of this community and I want to help ensure they remain strong, innovative and student-focused.”

Britton said he hopes to “bring his experience and passion to the Cullman City School Board—focusing on transparency, collaboration and excellence in education.”