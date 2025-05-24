Angie Carter to compete for Ms. Senior Alabama Published 7:09 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

In September, Angie Carter, Fairview Senior Center’s Manager, served as Grand Marshall in the Fairview Labor Day parade.

“It was an honor to me, because not only did I graduate from Fairview, but it was during the celebration of the school turning a century,” Carter said. “It was a special moment.”

Six months later, Carter is revving up her engine again to participate in the 2025 Ms. Senior Alabama pageant. This year’s theme is “Share your Story.”

Carter was crowned Ms. Senior Marshall County in 2022 and placed second in the Ms. Senior Alabama 2022. In 2023, she was Ms. Senior Cullman County’s first alternate in the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant.

When Carter isn’t competing in pageants, she loves spending time with her grandchildren and seniors.

Married to Kevin Carter for more than 45 years, they have three children and six grandchildren. She has been employed with the Cullman County Commission on Aging for more than a decade.

“Some of these people don’t have anyone but us,” Carter said. “We deliver homebound meals to those who can’t drive and cannot physically attend. It makes my heart smile when my senior friends enjoy coming daily. The pageant is an exciting experience where women bond and make lifelong friends, have opportunities to share their hearts and get to shine and celebrate their state of Alabama, paving the way for other women for years to come.”

Kathy Paiml was crowned Ms. Senior Alabama for 2023. Carter competed again in 2024.

Even though Carter wasn’t convinced she would compete again in 2025, she said it is more than a pageant.

‘It’s ladies helping ladies better themselves. It is a sisterhood like no other,” Carter said.

Carter recently participated in the annual Pilot Club of Cullman County’s Fashion Show.

“I was so honored to have been asked to model for the Pilot Club of Cullman,” Carter said. “A huge thank you to Tiffany Green-Oldacre for asking me to model First Avenue Bridal, where they supply formal, prom or mother of the bride dresses.”

Carter’s next step on the runway will be when she competes again for the title of Ms. Senior Alabama.

This year’s competition will take place in Daphne, Alabama on June 7, at 2 p.m. in the Daphne Civic Center. Go to the event’s website and vote for the People’s Choice award or buy tickets for the event in June at mssenioralabama.com/people-s-choice-2025.