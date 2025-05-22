ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAM: Fairview’s Robertson earns MVP honors
Published 5:53 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
Naramore, McKinney, Ashley and Cornelius also recognized
Nobody did it better than Jaxson Robertson.
Just ask the county coaches, who selected the Fairview standout as the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-County baseball team.
Good Hope’s Carter Naramore (Pitcher of the Year), Vinemont’s Owen McKinney (Offensive Player of the Year), West Point’s Charlie Ashley (Defensive Player of the Year) and Vinemont’s Hunter Cornelius (Coach of the Year) notched the other top honors on the honorary squad.
See below for full capsules as well as the complete All-County baseball team.
MVP
Name: Jaxson Robertson
School: Fairview
Class: Junior
Highlights: Compiled an 8-4 record with a 2.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched. Held opposing hitters to a .245 batting average against. Had a .267 batting average with seven doubles and 12 RBIs.
Coach Speak: “Jaxson was a bulldog on the mound. We felt like we could win every time he had the ball. The bigger the game, the better he pitched — he was 3-1 in area play. We played a really difficult schedule and he got the ball against the best teams.” — Nick Dumas
Pitcher of the Year
Name: Carter Naramore
School: Good Hope
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a 3.22 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. Held opposing hitters to a .233 batting average against.
Coach Speak: “Carter was a leader and standout all year. He brought a sense of urgency and energy needed for his teammates to have his back this season. He led our team to the playoffs and will continue to lead anyone around him in the right direction.” — Noah Holder
Hitter of the Year
Name: Owen McKinney
School: Vinemont
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .419 batting average, .523 on-base percentage and 1.096 OPS with 49 hits, 40 RBIs, 30 runs, 12 walks, seven doubles and three home runs.
Coach Speak: “He was the guy we always wanted at the plate in big moments. We had complete confidence in him every time he stepped in the box.” — Hunter Cornelius
Defensive Player of the Year
Name: Charlie Ashley
School: West Point
Class: Junior
Highlights: Compiled a .970 fielding percentage in 200 innings behind the plate.
Coach Speak: “Charlie has been a steady presence for us behind the dish the past two years. He’s a smart kid with a high on-field IQ, a great teammate and a hard worker. He is great at understanding hitters’ swings and noticing the little things that happen during a game. He also did a phenomenal job with our pitching staff, understanding each guy and what works for them. Catching every inning for the entire season is a tough feat, but he’s a guy who refuses to take day off, even when he’s banged up. That’s the type of competitor he is.” — Drew Bryson
Coach of the Year
Name: Hunter Cornelius
School: Vinemont
Highlights: Led the Eagles to a 26-12 record, an area championship and the program’s first Class 3A quarterfinal berth — becoming the first Cullman County baseball team to reach the third round in 34 years.
First Team
P: Boston Freeman, West Point
P: Hunter Black, Hanceville
P: Cooper Johnson, Cold Springs
P: Josh Rhodes, Vinemont
P: Tanner Isbell, Fairview
INF: Conner Scott, Fairview
INF: Titan Thornton, West Point
INF: Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond
INF: Ayden Black, Cold Springs
INF: Lincoln Wright, Fairview
C: Jake Hale, Vinemont
OF: Parker Johnson, Good Hope
OF: Colton Jennings, Fairview
OF: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont
OF: Cam Cullen, Fairview
UTL: Carter Rutherford, Good Hope
UTL: Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville
Second Team
Cold Springs: Brady Phillips, Mason Gable
Fairview: Jackson Earnest, Barett York
Good Hope: Mason Drake, Caden Drake
Hanceville: Hunter Weeks, Jackson Howell
Holly Pond: Carson Ryan, Boston Gibbs
Vinemont: Rylan McRae, Hayden Robinson
West Point: Jay Lamar, Cade Welborn