ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAM: Fairview's Robertson earns MVP honors Published 5:53 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Naramore, McKinney, Ashley and Cornelius also recognized

Nobody did it better than Jaxson Robertson.

Just ask the county coaches, who selected the Fairview standout as the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-County baseball team.

Good Hope’s Carter Naramore (Pitcher of the Year), Vinemont’s Owen McKinney (Offensive Player of the Year), West Point’s Charlie Ashley (Defensive Player of the Year) and Vinemont’s Hunter Cornelius (Coach of the Year) notched the other top honors on the honorary squad.

See below for full capsules as well as the complete All-County baseball team.

MVP

Name: Jaxson Robertson

School: Fairview

Class: Junior

Highlights: Compiled an 8-4 record with a 2.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched. Held opposing hitters to a .245 batting average against. Had a .267 batting average with seven doubles and 12 RBIs.

Coach Speak: “Jaxson was a bulldog on the mound. We felt like we could win every time he had the ball. The bigger the game, the better he pitched — he was 3-1 in area play. We played a really difficult schedule and he got the ball against the best teams.” — Nick Dumas

Pitcher of the Year

Name: Carter Naramore

School: Good Hope

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a 3.22 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. Held opposing hitters to a .233 batting average against.

Coach Speak: “Carter was a leader and standout all year. He brought a sense of urgency and energy needed for his teammates to have his back this season. He led our team to the playoffs and will continue to lead anyone around him in the right direction.” — Noah Holder

Hitter of the Year

Name: Owen McKinney

School: Vinemont

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a .419 batting average, .523 on-base percentage and 1.096 OPS with 49 hits, 40 RBIs, 30 runs, 12 walks, seven doubles and three home runs.

Coach Speak: “He was the guy we always wanted at the plate in big moments. We had complete confidence in him every time he stepped in the box.” — Hunter Cornelius

Defensive Player of the Year

Name: Charlie Ashley

School: West Point

Class: Junior

Highlights: Compiled a .970 fielding percentage in 200 innings behind the plate.

Coach Speak: “Charlie has been a steady presence for us behind the dish the past two years. He’s a smart kid with a high on-field IQ, a great teammate and a hard worker. He is great at understanding hitters’ swings and noticing the little things that happen during a game. He also did a phenomenal job with our pitching staff, understanding each guy and what works for them. Catching every inning for the entire season is a tough feat, but he’s a guy who refuses to take day off, even when he’s banged up. That’s the type of competitor he is.” — Drew Bryson

Coach of the Year

Name: Hunter Cornelius

School: Vinemont

Highlights: Led the Eagles to a 26-12 record, an area championship and the program’s first Class 3A quarterfinal berth — becoming the first Cullman County baseball team to reach the third round in 34 years.

First Team

P: Boston Freeman, West Point

P: Hunter Black, Hanceville

P: Cooper Johnson, Cold Springs

P: Josh Rhodes, Vinemont

P: Tanner Isbell, Fairview

INF: Conner Scott, Fairview

INF: Titan Thornton, West Point

INF: Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond

INF: Ayden Black, Cold Springs

INF: Lincoln Wright, Fairview

C: Jake Hale, Vinemont

OF: Parker Johnson, Good Hope

OF: Colton Jennings, Fairview

OF: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont

OF: Cam Cullen, Fairview

UTL: Carter Rutherford, Good Hope

UTL: Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville

Second Team

Cold Springs: Brady Phillips, Mason Gable

Fairview: Jackson Earnest, Barett York

Good Hope: Mason Drake, Caden Drake

Hanceville: Hunter Weeks, Jackson Howell

Holly Pond: Carson Ryan, Boston Gibbs

Vinemont: Rylan McRae, Hayden Robinson

West Point: Jay Lamar, Cade Welborn