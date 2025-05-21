CCBOE breaks ground on two new classroom facilities Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 1

The Cullman County Board of Education celebrated the start of construction on two new classroom additions for Hanceville Middle School and the Child Development Center on Wednesday, May 14.

Both projects were approved by the board in August 2024 alongside the construction of a new Good Hope Elementary campus. At the time, Superintendent Shane Barnette said the new facilities would help alleviate pressures created by a rapidly expanding student body as well as update older, outdated buildings.

The $2.4 million addition to the CDC will feature eight new classroom spaces, each with its own restroom facility, to replace mobile units currently being used by students. The addition will also double as a campus-wide storm shelter. Additional parking spaces will also be added the the CDC, which will allow for the pickup/drop-off line to be relocated to the back of the campus for more convenient traffic flow.

Email newsletter signup

The $3.3 million addition at Hanceville Middle School will replace Edmonson Hall, the district’s oldest in-use facility before it was demolished early in the 2024-2025 school year. The project will deliver new, updated classroom spaces, a library and additional meeting spaces. This addition will also double as a tornado shelter.

Both projects are being constructed through a combination of state funds and grants, without the need for any additional loans.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.