West Elementary to undergo renovations related to new intermediate school project Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Beginning next week, West Elementary will be temporarily closed to the public until mid-July as the campus undergoes renovations related to the new intermediate school project.

Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff made the announcement during the school board’s regular meeting on Monday, May 12. While students will have already been dismissed for summer vacation, Kallhoff said any remaining on-site faculty members and administrators will be temporarily relocated to the district’s central office beginning Tuesday, May 22. Kallhoff said he anticipated employees remaining at the central office until around the middle of July.

Kallhoff added that arrangements had also been made to redirect any phone calls placed to the West Elementary campus to the central office during this time frame.

In other business the board:

— Awarded a bid to Eidson & Associates for $633,900 for cafeteria window replacements and restroom renovations at Cullman Middle School.

— Approved a community partnership agreement with Victim Services.

— Approved to salvage outdated textbooks, 58 chairs and 34 desks at West Elementary.

— Approved to salvage one Dell Latitude 5400 and a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.

— Approved a contract between Timepiece Treasures Photography and Cullman Middle School.

— Approved for the Cullman High School theatre department to travel to the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University from June 22 until June 28.

— Approved for the CHS varsity football team to travel to Ducktown, Tennessee from July 11 until July 12.

— Accepted the following resignations:

Anna Regan Caldwell – West Elementary counselor.

Emily Faulkner – Cullman City Primary School teacher.

Jada Golden – Cullman City Primary School instructional assistant.

Kacy Patterson – East Elementary School teacher.

Zachary Searels – Cullman High School teacher.

Danielle Shelton – East Elementary ARI local reading specialist.

— Approved the following transfers:

Blakely Burns – from ARI local reading specialist at Cullman City Primary to ESL teacher at CHS.

Sashari Caretti – from building-based math coach at West Elementary to building-based math coach at Cullman City Primary.

Stephanie Carver – from West Elementary teacher to building-based math coach at West Elementary.

Jane Ann Chambers – from Cullman City Primary teacher to intervention teacher at Cullman City Primary.

Krista Johnson – from building-based math coach at Cullman City Primary to Cullman City Primary teacher.

Maeghan Long – from Cullman City Primary teacher to ARI local reading specialist at Cullman City Primary.

— Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:

Rachel Atwood – CHS English teacher.

Sarah Baldy – West Elementary teacher.

Rachel Barksdale – CTE Computer Science instructor.

Veronica Bilger – ESL teacher at West Elementary.

Tyler Calvert – CHS Math teacher.

Brittany Moore – CHS English teacher.

Casaundra Taylor – Gifted Education teacher at West Elementary.

Anna Williams – Cullman City Primary teacher.

— Approved the following contracts: