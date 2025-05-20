West Elementary to undergo renovations related to new intermediate school project
Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Beginning next week, West Elementary will be temporarily closed to the public until mid-July as the campus undergoes renovations related to the new intermediate school project.
Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff made the announcement during the school board’s regular meeting on Monday, May 12. While students will have already been dismissed for summer vacation, Kallhoff said any remaining on-site faculty members and administrators will be temporarily relocated to the district’s central office beginning Tuesday, May 22. Kallhoff said he anticipated employees remaining at the central office until around the middle of July.
Kallhoff added that arrangements had also been made to redirect any phone calls placed to the West Elementary campus to the central office during this time frame.
In other business the board:
Email newsletter signup
— Awarded a bid to Eidson & Associates for $633,900 for cafeteria window replacements and restroom renovations at Cullman Middle School.
— Approved a community partnership agreement with Victim Services.
— Approved to salvage outdated textbooks, 58 chairs and 34 desks at West Elementary.
— Approved to salvage one Dell Latitude 5400 and a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.
— Approved a contract between Timepiece Treasures Photography and Cullman Middle School.
— Approved for the Cullman High School theatre department to travel to the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University from June 22 until June 28.
— Approved for the CHS varsity football team to travel to Ducktown, Tennessee from July 11 until July 12.
— Accepted the following resignations:
- Anna Regan Caldwell – West Elementary counselor.
- Emily Faulkner – Cullman City Primary School teacher.
- Jada Golden – Cullman City Primary School instructional assistant.
- Kacy Patterson – East Elementary School teacher.
- Zachary Searels – Cullman High School teacher.
- Danielle Shelton – East Elementary ARI local reading specialist.
— Approved the following transfers:
- Blakely Burns – from ARI local reading specialist at Cullman City Primary to ESL teacher at CHS.
- Sashari Caretti – from building-based math coach at West Elementary to building-based math coach at Cullman City Primary.
- Stephanie Carver – from West Elementary teacher to building-based math coach at West Elementary.
- Jane Ann Chambers – from Cullman City Primary teacher to intervention teacher at Cullman City Primary.
- Krista Johnson – from building-based math coach at Cullman City Primary to Cullman City Primary teacher.
- Maeghan Long – from Cullman City Primary teacher to ARI local reading specialist at Cullman City Primary.
— Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:
- Rachel Atwood – CHS English teacher.
- Sarah Baldy – West Elementary teacher.
- Rachel Barksdale – CTE Computer Science instructor.
- Veronica Bilger – ESL teacher at West Elementary.
- Tyler Calvert – CHS Math teacher.
- Brittany Moore – CHS English teacher.
- Casaundra Taylor – Gifted Education teacher at West Elementary.
- Anna Williams – Cullman City Primary teacher.
— Approved the following contracts:
- 504 Plans Contract May 27, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Robyn Nance B. Adjunct Dance Team Instructor May 13, 2025 – May 21, 2026: Jamie Medlock
- Adjunct Health Science Instructor August 4, 2025 – May 22, 2026: Tara Richard
- Amended Assistant Principal Contract: Emily Hines
- Cullman High School Baseball and Baseball Operations Contract July 2025 – June 2026: Brent Patterson
- Cullman High School Boys Basketball Contract September 1, 2025 – August 31, 2028: Stu Stuedeman
- Custodial June 2, 2025 – July 25, 2025: Ann Davis, Ty Jackson, Julian Skinner
- EL Services Contract August 1, 2025 – May 29, 2026: Susan NeSmith
- ESY/SLP June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Molly Buttram, McKenzie Kennedy
- Extended Day Program April 4, 2025 – May 23, 2025: Madison Heatherly K. Extended Day Program June 3, 2025 – July 31, 2025: Lois Bice
- Federal Programs Assistance June 1, 2025 – May 29, 2026: Jackie Kinney
- Instructional Assistant STEM Camp July 7, 2025 – July 17, 2025: Stefanie Bagwell, Courtney Hutson
- Nurse Contract June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Shan Goodlett, Dori Potter, Kalysha Whittle
- Nurse Contract June 6, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Jennifer Shugarts
- Nurse ESY/STEM Camp Contract June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Amanda Baker, Reeta Morrow, Ariel Powell
- Parent Training/Listen Spoken Language May 26, 2025 – August 4, 2025: McKenzie Kennedy
- Prep for 25/26 School Year July 28, 2025: Donna Avery, Charlene Booker, Christa White
- Psychometry July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026: Tammy Sargent
- Reading and Math Camp STEM Teacher June 9, 2025 – June 25, 2025: Beth Brumley, Paige Clabo, Holly Leeth, Fharis Richter, Leeanna Smith
- Seamless Summer Feeding June 2, 2025 – July 31, 2025: Misty Pearson V. Seamless Summer Feeding June 9, 2025 – June 25, 2025: Mallory Armstrong, Kim Zavadil
- Seamless Summer Feeding June 16, 2025 – June 25, 2025: Amy Emmert X. SPED Teacher of Listen Spoken Language May 26, 2025 – August 4, 2025: Amy Sessions
- STEM Camp Teacher June 26, 2025 – July 17, 2025: Cresha Bradley, Crystal Robertson, Kayla Rogers, Leeanna Smith, Nicolle Smith, Jennifer Tidwell, Savannah Wood
- STEM Camp Teacher June 30, 2025 – July 17, 2025: Kimberly Frazier AA. Sub for Nurses June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Donna Baker, Melanie Dellinger, Reagan Steele
- Substitute Teacher STEM Camp July 7, 2025 – July 17, 2025: Jessica Brooks, Morgan Johnston, Kim McNutt, Kristy Tackett, Erin Williams
- Summer ESY SPED Assistant June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Caleigh Anderson, Kailey Billiot, Shalea Bone, Alisha Eaton, Jana Grimes, Bobbie Maury, Donald Nation
- Summer ESY SPED Teacher June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Heather Parrish
- Summer Reading and Math Camp June 3, 2025 – June 26, 2025: Meaghan Britton, Patti Britton, Jessica Brooks, Carrie Byrd, Lacy Cameron, Anna Chambers, Mary Beth Cleveland, Kim Dial, Melony Edwards, Bailey Fite, Kimberly Fraizer, Kristi Jackson, Patricia Marie Johnson, Kristen Lang, Misti Murphy, Robyn Nance, Brooke Olvey, Heather Parrish, Courtney Peed, Crystal Robertson, Tera Thomas, Tonya Trammell
- Summer Reading and Math Camp Aide June 9, 2025 – June 26, 2025: Stefanie Bagwell, Vickie Stewart, Kristi Wilbanks
- Summer Special Education Teacher June 2, 2025 – August 1, 2025: Hali Marquette, Renata Puckett
- Technology Integration/District Webmaster July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026: Sharon Drake
- Truancy Officer and LEA Responsibilities August 1, 2025 – July 31, 2026: Kevin Wilson